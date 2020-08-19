Navy and BYU only recently agreed to the game after the Midshipmen’s matchup against Notre Dame was canceled. The Midshipmen and Fighting Irish had played every year since 1927. Notre Dame decided to join the ACC for this season, and the conference has mandated a schedule that allows only one nonconference game. BYU’s schedule was thrown into disarray with a slate that had included Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC schools.

AD

AD

The Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and Mid-American conferences have all canceled their fall seasons while the ACC, SEC and Big 12 have yet to call off the season. Individual universities have applied a variety of tactics in hopes of having a full football campaign despite outbreaks within teams and on campuses across the country.

The University of North Carolina went to all-remote learning after the covid-19 positivity rate rose from 2.8 percent to 13.6 percent in just one week, according to the university. Michigan State and Notre Dame both recently announced changes to their plans with in-person classes being moved online.

Rutgers and Michigan State were previously forced to put their entire teams in isolation because of outbreaks, and LSU quarantined 30 players in June.

The SEC recently released “fan heath and safety guidelines” but did not address the number of fans in stadiums. Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas and Georgia have all released plans to limit stadium attendance to around 20 percent of capacity. Texas A&M announced plans to hold around 30 percent of capacity.

AD

AD

Navy has been optimistic about its season with players being kept on the Yard since arriving last month. The academy is surrounded by walls with gates and guards to create a natural bubble. Coach Ken Niumatalolo is close with the BYU staff and was confident that the BYU program was taking every precaution to keep its players as safe as possible.

Niumatalolo is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and BYU is a private university that was founded and continues to be supported by the church. Niumatalolo was offered the BYU job in 2015, but he declined, and Kalani Sitake was eventually hired. His son, Va’a Niumatalolo, played linebacker at BYU and is currently on the Navy staff.

“I know their program,” Niumatalolo previously said. “I know their guys are going to be safe and they’re going to be healthy and tested."