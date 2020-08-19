“These are things that we have to be flexible,” Vincent said during a conference call with reporters Wednesday. “So is it something that we’re considering? All things are on the table, frankly, at this juncture during this fluid environment.”

NFL teams are in training camps and the league hopes to conduct an uninterrupted season beginning Sept. 10. Teams are slated to play in their home cities and in their own stadiums, some without fans present and others with restrictions on the numbers of fans.

The NFL is not operating in a single-site bubble environment as the NBA is doing in Florida, or at a small number of hub cities as the NHL is doing in Canada. The NFL’s setup is more like that of Major League Baseball, which has had outbreaks on some teams and reportedly is considering conducting its postseason in a bubble environment in a small number of cities.

The NFL did not give serious consideration to a season-long bubble arrangement as a single site or in a few cities, given the length of the season, the space requirements and the number of players, coaches and team staff members involved. The Saints are among a few NFL teams now constructing what amounts to local bubbles by having players, coaches and staffers stay in a hotel rather than going home each night. Those setups are voluntary, given that the league would have to negotiate mandatory bubble arrangements with the NFL Players Association.

“I’m not sure if that’s something that we could do, actually, legally,” Vincent said of a postseason bubble. “But the concept itself of, as you start driving towards the championship run, is there a way — the players could do it if they choose to do it, not club-driven — but to create some form of bubble, so to say? We didn’t use that term bubble, but that secure environment that may allow [the league] to make sure that there is no risk of outside [exposure to the virus] as the teams start driving toward that championship run.”

Sills said Wednesday that the league continues to see a “really low rate of positives” in its daily coronavirus testing of players, coaches and staffers. The NFL announced last week that, to that point, less than 1 percent of the coronavirus tests it had conducted had produced positive results. Sills said the league tweaked its testing procedures to put a 90-day hold on testing of any personnel with a known previous coronavirus case.

The NFL will explore the possibility of incorporating a new saliva test developed by Yale University and the NBA into its testing protocol, Sills said.

“We will continue to track that,” Sills said. “I personally think it’s a very exciting development and support, obviously, more widespread availability of affordable testing. But I think that we will, as we said all along, continue to evaluate our protocol based on what’s coming down the pike. Anything we do has to be filtered through that lens of having the most accurate and efficient test that we can.”

The league sent game-day protocols and revised travel procedures to teams Tuesday. Vincent confirmed that the league will form an outside advisory committee to consult with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on potential team shutdowns and prospective game cancellations, postponements or relocations during the season. The committee will consist of former players, coaches and general managers, according to Vincent, and is being formed to avoid potential in-season conflicts of interests for competition committee members.

