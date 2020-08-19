He was heard on the air saying, “One of the f-- capitals of the world.” Then, after a pause, Brennaman read a promotion for his network’s pregame show, and he went on to call the second game of the doubleheader while clips of that sequence went viral.

In a statement late Wednesday night, the Reds said their organization was “devastated by the horrific, homophobic remark” made by Brennaman. “He was pulled off the air, and effective immediately was suspended from doing Reds broadcasts.”

AD

The team offered its “sincerest apologies to the LGBTQ+ community in Cincinnati, Kansas City, all across this country, and beyond.” The Reds added that they “embrace a zero-tolerance policy for bias or discrimination of any kind, and we are truly sorry to anyone who has been offended.”

During the fifth inning of that contest, Brennaman made his own, extended apology, one that was interrupted briefly by an in-game highlight. The 56-year-old addressed a camera and told viewers, “I made a comment earlier tonight, that I guess went out over the air, that I am deeply ashamed of.

AD

“If I have hurt anyone out there, I can’t tell you how much I say, from the bottom of my heart, I’m so very, very sorry. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith.”

AD

At that point in his apology, Brennaman took a moment to call a home run that was hit by Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos. After noting a change in score to 4-0, Brennaman resumed the apology, saying, “I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on this headset again.”

Brennaman apologized to the Reds, Fox Sports Ohio, “the people who sign my paycheck” and “anybody that I’ve offended here tonight.”

He then stepped away from the booth, telling viewers that another Fox Sports broadcaster, Jim Day, would take them “the rest of the way home” by finishing the call of the game.

The son of Marty Brennaman, the Reds’ radio voice from 1974 until his retirement last year, Thom Brennaman is a Cincinnati native who has been calling Reds games on TV since 2007, and has been doing play-by-play of MLB games for more than three decades. He has also worked national telecasts of MLB and NFL games on Fox for more than 25 years, and called the college football national championship games from 2007 to 2009 (per foxsports.com).

AD

AD

MLB told the Associated Press on Wednesday that it was aware of Brennaman’s remarks but did not have an immediate comment.

Chris Seelbach, the first openly gay politician elected to the Cincinnati City Council, said on Twitter on Wednesday, “The Brennaman family are Cincinnati sports icons with a powerful voice in our community, which makes it even more disgusting and totally unprofessional to hear such language used. The Reds have been proud supporters of their LGBTQ+ fans, and this language cannot be tolerated. Period.

“Cincinnati is leading the way for LGBTQ+ equality. We are on the right side of history,” Seelbach continued, “and it’s incredibly disappointing to hear Mr. Brennaman use such language of hate when our country is begging for unity.”

AD

In a June essay that detailed his decision to sit out the 2020 season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Colorado Rockies’ Ian Desmond referred to a culture of homophobia in baseball by noting, “In clubhouses we’ve got racist, sexist, homophobic jokes or flat-out problems.”

AD

Over a two-week span in July 2018, three MLB players — Josh Hader of the Milwaukee Brewers, Sean Newcomb of the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals’ Trea Turner — apologized for homophobic and racist tweets they posted when they were younger.

Marge Schott, a former owner of the Reds who died in 2004, acknowledged in 1992 that she used racial and homophobic slurs, as well as that she owned Nazi memorabilia. In June, University of Cincinnati trustees voted to take her name off the school’s baseball stadium, with university president Neville G. Pinto saying her “record of racism and bigotry stands at stark odds with our University’s core commitment to dignity, equity and inclusion.”

AD

Earlier this month, viewers of an Oakland A’s telecast were outraged after seeing bench coach Ryan Christenson twice make a Nazi salute, the second time while laughing at what he was doing. Christenson subsequently apologized for a “racist and horrible salute that I do not believe in.”

AD

“That is not who I am, and never has been,” Brennaman said in his apology Tuesday. “And I like to think that maybe I could have some people that can back that up. I am very, very sorry, and I beg for your forgiveness.”

After Wednesday’s doubleheader was finished but before the Reds issued their statement, Cincinnati pitcher Amir Garrett tweeted, “To the LGBTQ community just know I am with you, and whoever is against you, is against me. I’m sorry for what was said today.”

The Reds said they would be “addressing our broadcasting team in the coming days."