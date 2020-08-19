Kraft apologized but pleaded not guilty, with his attorneys arguing that police used unlawful “sneak and peek” warrants to install the cameras inside the day spa, a violation of the Constitution’s 4th Amendment, which prohibits illegal search and seizures. In May 2019, Palm Beach County Circuit Court Judge Leonard Hanser agreed with them, saying police did not do enough to protect the privacy of innocent patrons and minimize the scope of their investigation.
Wednesday’s ruling, by a three-judge panel of Florida’s 4th District Court of Appeal, confirmed Hanser’s decision and said the warrant violated the 4th Amendment rights of Kraft and the others caught up in the sting.
“The type of law enforcement surveillance utilized in these cases is extreme. While there will be situations which may warrant the use of the techniques at issue, the strict Fourth Amendment safeguards developed over the past few decades must be observed,” the judges ruled.
“To permit otherwise would yield unbridled discretion to agents of law enforcement and the government, the antithesis of the constitutional liberty of people to be secure against unreasonable searches and seizures,” the court added.
According to the Associated Press, prosecutors are expected to appeal the ruling to the Florida Supreme Court. If they decline to do so or if the higher court confirms the lower court’s decision, the charges against Kraft and the others will be dropped for lack of evidence. However, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell still could punish Kraft under the league’s personal-conduct policy. The legal case against Kraft must run its course before Goodell can act, however.
