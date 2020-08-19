She made the first start of her pro career memorable not just for occasion but on its merits — leading the Mystics to a 98-91 win in Bradenton, Fla., that snapped Washington’s seven-game losing streak. Johnson, who led Division I in scoring last season, had a team-high 25 points, making 8 of 13 shots from the field and 6 of 9 from beyond the arc.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Johnson said about starting. “I was in my head for a little bit there. My teammates said: ‘Just shoot. You’re here to shoot and just be aggressive.’ I just [took] that mentality. If they believe in me, then obviously I should be out on this WNBA court. I had to get that through my head.”

The 98 points were the most Washington has scored since the season opener.

The Dream held a 28-26 lead early in the second quarter when Johnson knocked down her first field goal in a Mystics jersey, a three-pointer from the left side of the arc. She followed that up with another three-pointer from the same spot. Then Johnson, a 5-foot-10 guard, buried another from behind the arc before she drove to the basket and converted a layup while getting fouled. The 12 consecutive points gave Washington a 38-32 lead, and it never trailed again.

By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the Dream was sending double teams her way and forcing the ball out of her hands.

“It’s nice to see a young player come in who’s not afraid,” Thibault said. “She shot an air ball early, and it didn’t deter her. . . . She was nervous. Your first start in the pros, and you’re playing against Courtney Williams. That’s a lot.

“It gives the rest of your team confidence when you’ve been struggling … to have a player come in like that and get on a roll. It takes a little bit of pressure off everybody else. They get excited and happy for her. And it kind of stuns the other team.”

The Mystics (4-7) benefited from three days off after the grueling bubble schedule seemed to sap their energy last week. The Mystics were crisp out of the gate with Leilani Mitchell, Myisha Hines-Allen and Emma Meesseman playing more like themselves after recent struggles. The energy was clearly better, and the shooting was demonstrably better, with the team hitting 50 percent from the field and 12 of 34 from beyond the arc.

Hines-Allen finished with 23 points, the second-highest mark of her career, as all five starters scored in double figures. That’s the kind of balance Thibault has been looking for since the start of the season.

The Dream (2-10) shot 55 percent from the field and was led by forward Betnijah Laney (35 points) and Williams (30).

“It’s defensive pride. It’s that simple,” Dream Coach Nicki Collen said. “If you told me a year ago we would shoot 55 percent in any one game, I would have told you we would never lose. But our team defense isn’t there.

“I had two incredible individual performances … but Stella Johnson was a difference-maker tonight.”