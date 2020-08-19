The twists and turns then start coming, though, and if it’s not a great idea at that point to look only at the non-crossed-off names on your top 200 list (how’s that for old-school imagery?), it’s even worse to plan on taking specific players in later draft rounds. You could easily get sniped on all those players, and you still have the pesky issues of filling out your starting lineup and trying to get good value on all your picks.

Okay, the lineup part isn’t that hard, but how does one consider that good value was had more often than not? Why, by using tiers, of course! Grouping players by similar ranges of outcomes can help you decide which positions to address as you navigate through drafts.

It’s not just a matter of deciding you need to take the last QB in a given tier as opposed to one of six WRs left. It’s helpful to decide how much of a gap there is between tiers within a position, because that can provide some guidance on draft strategy without locking on individual players.

For instance, if you think there’s a huge drop-off after the first tier of TEs, you might want to target that position aggressively, likely with a second-round pick. If you look at your fourth tier of RBs and really like your options, that could encourage you to be patient at that position and scoop up value elsewhere in the early rounds.

Because I am here to help, I am listing my tiers at RB, WR, QB and TE. Please note that I am defaulting to half-PPR and that my rankings will update regularly, particularly now that we’re finally getting reports from full practices at training camps. As such, I have embedded my rankings at the bottom of this post so you can see my latest adjustments.

RB

Tier 1

Christian McCaffrey, Panthers; Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys; Saquon Barkley, Giants

McCaffrey arguably belongs in a tier by himself, given how he dusted the field last season. But you may have noticed that 2020 does not bear much of a resemblance to 2019, and it would not be a shock if any of these three finished at No. 1.

Tier 2

Alvin Kamara, Saints; Dalvin Cook, Vikings; Derrick Henry, Titans

These players will probably fill out the top six in many drafts apart from full-PPR formats where a Michael Thomas or a Clyde Edwards-Helaire could elbow his way in.

Tier 3

Joe Mixon, Bengals; Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs; Kenyan Drake, Cardinals; Miles Sanders, Eagles; Nick Chubb, Browns; Josh Jacobs, Raiders; Aaron Jones, Packers; Austin Ekeler, Chargers

It’s not always desirable to pick near the end of the first round, but this year offers the attractive prospect of coming away with one, or better yet two, of these backs, any of whom have the talent and opportunity to finish atop this group.

Tier 4

James Conner, Steelers; Chris Carson, Seahawks; Melvin Gordon, Broncos; Jonathan Taylor, Colts; Todd Gurley, Falcons; David Johnson, Texans; Leonard Fournette, Jaguars; Mark Ingram II, Ravens; Le’Veon Bell, Jets

One of these — the rookie Taylor — is definitely not like the others, as we mostly have a large assortment of veterans who may not have their coaches’ trust or their bodies’ cooperation to continue in the workhorse roles they’ve enjoyed in the past. Draft these players as RB2s (or simply bypass them for other positions in Rounds 3-5), and hope they prove to have a lot left in the tank.

Tier 5

Raheem Mostert, 49ers; David Montgomery, Bears; Kareem Hunt, Chiefs; D’Andre Swift, Lions; Cam Akers, Rams; Devin Singletary, Bills; James White, Patriots; Phillip Lindsay, Broncos; J.K. Dobbins, Ravens; Tevin Coleman, 49ers; Ronald Jones II, Buccaneers; Jordan Howard, Dolphins; Tarik Cohen, Bears; Matt Breida, Dolphins; Kerryon Johnson, Lions; Zack Moss, Bills

Here we have both halves of various time-shares where either player could emerge as the top option. In general these backs should be viewed as needing just one obstacle to be removed (such as a lack of work in the passing game or at the goal line) to have a clear path to an RB1-type workload.

Tier 6

Antonio Gibson, Redskins; Adrian Peterson, Redskins; Tony Pollard, Cowboys; Chase Edmonds, Cardinals; Latavius Murray, Saints; Boston Scott, Eagles; DeAndre Washington, Chiefs; Alexander Mattison, Vikings; Duke Johnson, Texans; Damien Harris, Patriots; Marlon Mack, Colts; A.J. Dillon, Packers

I try not to leave drafts without at least two players from this exciting group, full of potential league-winners if the guys ahead of them go down.

Tier 7

Darrell Henderson, Rams; Nyheim Hines, Colts; Sony Michel, Patriots; Darrynton Evans, Titans; Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Buccaneers; Joshua Kelley, Chargers; Darwin Thompson, Chiefs; Carlos Hyde, Seahawks; Malcolm Brown, Rams; Giovani Bernard, Bengals; Justin Jackson, Chargers; Dare Ogunbowale, Buccaneers; Bryce Love, Redskins; Jamaal Williams, Packers; Ito Smith, Falcons; Darrel Williams, Chiefs; Devonta Freeman, free agent; Ryquell Armstead, Jaguars; Chris Thompson, Jaguars

My lack of faith in Michel is evident in his inclusion in this mishmash of backups and role players. Freeman is expected to eventually sign somewhere, and if an injury arises, he could suddenly step into a sizable role.

WR

Tier 1

Michael Thomas, Saints; Davante Adams, Packers

If you’d rather not make the extremely obvious move of picking Thomas first among WRs, the only plausible alternative is Adams, who has very little apparent competition in Green Bay.

Tier 2

Julio Jones, Falcons; Tyreek Hill, Chiefs; DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals; Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

The only minor quibbles here could be less-than-completely-ideal target shares or touchdown totals.

Tier 3

Kenny Golladay, Lions; JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers; Allen Robinson, Bears; Mike Evans, Buccaneers; D.J. Moore, Panthers; Adam Thielen, Vikings; Amari Cooper, Cowboys

All these players have shown within the past couple of years that they have the stuff of which WR1s are made, and only Thielen, who turns 30 on Aug. 22, has any age concerns.

Tier 4

Odell Beckham Jr., Browns; Calvin Ridley, Falcons; A.J. Brown, Titans; D.J. Chark, Jaguars; Robert Woods, Rams; Cooper Kupp, Rams; Terry McLaurin, Washington; DeVante Parker, Dolphins; Tyler Lockett, Seahawks; D.K. Metcalf, Seahawks; Courtland Sutton, Broncos; Keenan Allen, Chargers; T.Y. Hilton, Colts; Stefon Diggs, Bills; Marquise Brown, Ravens; Jarvis Landry, Browns

This ludicrously deep crop of rock-solid WR2 candidates, with the requisite potential for more, is the reason so many draft analysts are advising a strong start at RB before hitting WR in Rounds 3-5.

Tier 5

Tyler Boyd, Bengals; Michael Gallup, Cowboys; Will Fuller, Texans; A.J. Green, Bengals; Marvin Jones, Lions; Julian Edelman, Patriots; Brandin Cooks, Texans; Jamison Crowder, Jets; Jalen Reagor, Eagles; Mike Williams, Chargers; Christian Kirk, Cardinals; John Brown, Bills; Sterling Shepard, Giants; Diontae Johnson, Steelers; Anthony Miller, Bears

The depth continues with these top-two options on their respective teams, who provide a mix of safety (Gallup, Jones, Edelman, Crowder) and upside (Fuller. All of the Fuller).

Tier 6

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys; Emmanuel Sanders, Saints; Darius Slayton, Giants; Mecole Hardman, Chiefs; Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers; Preston Williams, Dolphins; Jerry Jeudy, Broncos; Henry Ruggs III, Raiders; Deebo Samuel, 49ers; Golden Tate, Giants; Breshad Perriman, Jets; Allen Lazard, Packers; Sammy Watkins, Chiefs; DeSean Jackson, Eagles

We’ve arrived on shakier ground, and none of these players should be any higher than your team’s WR3. Samuel’s recovery from foot surgery, which also affects the value of Aiyuk, will need to be closely monitored.

Tier 7

Justin Jefferson, Vikings; Robby Anderson, Panthers; N’Keal Harry, Patriots; Patriots; Curtis Samuel, Panthers; Parris Campbell, Colts; Laviska Shenault Jr., Jaguars; Steven Sims, Washington; Corey Davis, Titans; Randall Cobb, Texans; Michael Pittman Jr., Colts; James Washington, Steelers; Alshon Jeffery, Eagles; Kenny Stills, Texans; Tyrell Williams, Raiders; John Ross, Bengals

You’ll want to stash these WRs on your bench and see if the positive scenarios that are realistic in their cases play out.

Tier 8

Miles Boykin, Ravens; Russell Gage, Falcons; Hunter Renfrow, Raiders; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals; Tre’Quan Smith, Saints; Josh Reynolds, Rams; Dede Westbrook, Jaguars; Andy Isabella, Cardinals; Denzel Mims, Jets; Danny Amendola, Lions; Cole Beasley, Bills

Those in deep leagues could eventually find themselves choosing from these WRs, all of whom appear no better than third, if not fourth, in their teams’ pecking orders.

QB

Tier 1

Lamar Jackson, Ravens; Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Not a ton needs to be said here, except that it would not be crazy at all to take either in the second round (and that’s coming from someone who almost always prefers to wait at QB).

Tier 2

Dak Prescott, Cowboys; Kyler Murray, Cardinals; Deshaun Watson, Texans; Russell Wilson, Seahawks

This quartet rounds out a Big Six of QBs worth considering in the early-ish rounds, after which there’s a gap to the next lot.

Tier 3

Carson Wentz, Eagles; Matt Ryan, Falcons; Tom Brady, Buccaneers; Josh Allen, Bills; Matthew Stafford, Lions; Daniel Jones, Giants; Drew Brees, Saints

Strong candidates to post starter-worthy numbers, with Jones the biggest wild card.

Tier 4

Cam Newton, Patriots; Aaron Rodgers, Packers; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers; Ryan Tannehill, Titans; Jared Goff, Rams; Baker Mayfield, Browns

If you really want to wait at QB, you wouldn’t be risking a ton on these players for a potentially very good reward.

Tier 5

Joe Burrow, Bengals; Teddy Bridgewater, Panthers; Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers; Gardner Minshew II, Jaguars; Kirk Cousins, Vikings; Derek Carr, Raiders

The last of the guys you’d want as starters in 2QB or superflex leagues.

Tier 6

Tyrod Taylor, Chargers; Drew Lock, Broncos; Philip Rivers, Colts; Sam Darnold, Jets; Dwayne Haskins, Washington

The last of the guys clearly set to begin the season as starters, with Taylor the most likely to lose his job but also the most likely to put up QB1-level points because of his rushing ability.

Tier 7

Nick Foles, Bears; Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins; Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins; Mitch Trubisky, Bears; Jarrett Stidham, Patriots; Justin Herbert, Chargers; Jameis Winston, Saints; Marcus Mariota, Raiders; Andy Dalton, Cowboys; Taysom Hill, Saints; Robert Griffin III, Ravens; Jacoby Brissett, Colts; Jalen Hurts, Eagles

These QBs have legitimate chances to start for most of the season or at least to rack up points if they get some starts.

TE

Tier 1

George Kittle, 49ers; Travis Kelce, Chiefs

As with QB, there’s a no-brainer top two at TE, and then there’s everybody else.

Tier 2

Mark Andrews, Ravens; Zach Ertz, Eagkes

Everybody else, in this case, happens to include a no-brainer duo after the top two.

Tier 3

Darren Waller, Raiders; Evan Engram, Giants; Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers; Hunter Henry, Chargers

The dreaded mid-round group that so many analysts are urging to avoid. I wouldn’t necessarily go that far, but I’d rather roll the dice on one of these guys in a league with deep enough benches to allow me to draft another TE later on.

Tier 4

Mike Gesicki, Dolphins; Tyler Higbee, Rams; Hayden Hurst, Falcons; T.J. Hockenson, Lions; Jared Cook, Saints; Austin Hooper, Browns

You can feel fairly confident penciling in anyone here as a starter; just keep an eye on Hockenson’s ankle.

Tier 5

Dallas Goedert, Eagles; Noah Fant, Broncos; Jonnu Smith, Titans; Chris Herndon, Jets; Jack Doyle, Colts; Irv Smith Jr., Vikings; Blake Jarwin, Cowboys; Ian Thomas, Panthers; Eric Ebron, Steelers; Jace Sternberger, Packers

I’d be willing to hold out until this tier before taking my first TE, but then I’d want dip into it twice, if possible.

Tier 6

Gerald Everett, Rams; O.J. Howard, Buccaneers; Will Dissly, Seahawks; Greg Olsen, Seahawks; Jimmy Graham, Bears; Dawson Knox, Bills; David Njoku, Browns; Tyler Eifert, Jaguars; C.J. Uzomah, Bengals; Jordan Akins, Texans; Darren Fells, Texans; Trey Burton, Colts; Dan Arnold, Cardinals; Vance McDonald, Steelers; Kyle Rudolph, Vikings; Ryan Griffin, Jets