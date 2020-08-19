In all likelihood, the opponent will be either El Salvador or Trinidad and Tobago, the country that, with an upset in October 2017, ended the Americans’ streak of seven consecutive appearances in the World Cup.

“We have some clarity now,” Coach Gregg Berhalter said. “It does give us a beacon, a guiding light to say, ‘Okay, this is our focus, guys. We’ve got two years until 2022 and everything we are doing is to get to that tournament.’ ”

Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras and Jamaica have also received byes to the final round. The other three slots will be determined through two rounds involving 30 countries, starting in October.

The draw served three purposes: establishing six five-team groups in the first round; aligning the second-round playoffs; and setting the schedule for the final round, which will run from June 2021 to March 2022.

Three of the eight teams in the final round will automatically qualify for the World Cup. A fourth will enter an intercontinental playoff.

In the past, Concacaf’s final round involved six teams and three automatic qualifiers, plus a playoff team. But because of the pandemic’s impact on scheduling for the entire qualifying process, Concacaf changed the format.

El Salvador is the top seed in Group A while Trinidad and Tobago holds that spot in Group F. The winner of those groups will clash in a two-leg, second-round playoff in March.

The other top seeds are Canada (B), Curaçao (C), Panama (D) and Haiti (E). In group play, teams will face one another once at a venue to be determined.

Based on FIFA rankings, El Salvador, Canada and Curaçao are favored to come out of the first two rounds and join the other finalists. However, Guatemala could finish ahead of Curaçao in group play and Panama will carry the 2018 experience of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time.

Although three opponents and the corresponding six matchups are undetermined, the Americans do know specifics about the other eight games.

After the first two matches against undetermined foes, they will visit Honduras and host Jamaica as part of a four-game swing next June. They will host Costa Rica and Mexico in back-to-back matches in fall 2021, then visit Jamaica. They will host Honduras and visit Mexico in January 2022, and finish in March 2022 at Costa Rica.

Two of the last three qualifiers are on the road against the region’s other powers (Mexico and Costa Rica), elevating the importance of winning early matches.

“If you can take care of all your business beforehand,” Berhalter said, “you could be in a very good position going into those games.”

Earning points on the road, Berhalter said, is going to be critical to qualifying. In the previous cycle, the Americans collected only three of a possible 15 away points (draws at Mexico, Honduras and Panama).

“Just to start the campaign away from home,” he said, “gives us the opportunity right away to set the mark and say, ‘We’re going to be good on the road.’ ”

The U.S. Soccer Federation will select a variety of venues for the home matches. Because of the fan support that Concacaf teams often enjoy in the United States, that is not always easy.

“We want to create an atmosphere in the stadium that is very intimidating and is very difficult for the opponent to play in,” Berhalter said. “We have plenty of opportunities in the United States to do that. The infrastructure in MLS with the stadiums in fantastic, and we’re confident we will pick the right stadiums to really make a great crowd.”

The United States typically hosts — and defeats — Mexico in a pro-U.S. atmosphere in Columbus, Ohio, but after losing there in the last cycle, there have been suggestions of going elsewhere for the biggest home match on the schedule.

“We’ve had a lot of success there, but that doesn’t mean we won’t be open to looking at other locations,” said Berhalter, a former Columbus Crew coach. “We’ll look at everything.”

The U.S. team has not been together as a full unit since last fall. The pandemic forced the cancellation of friendlies in March, Nations League matches in June and the start of qualifying next month.

Berhalter said he is eyeing a possible camp and two home friendlies in the FIFA window in October, then two friendlies in Europe in November. The USSF is working on a visit to Wales, multiple people close to the situation said.