After a summer of voluntary workouts, a month without a new case of the virus on the team and two official fall practices, Maryland’s trek toward the football season came to a screeching halt. The Big Ten on Aug. 11 became college football’s first major conference to shut down its fall season. Davis heard the news in his office not long after he correctly assumed the departmentwide virtual meeting would not bring a positive update.

That night, Davis headed back to the hotel where the team stayed during its shortened fall camp. He spent time with the players who were grappling with this foreign concept of a fall without football, and he focused the rest of his energy on developing a plan for it.

“The key is how do we get back to consistency?” Davis said. “How do we get them back in a routine where they can expect something the next hour or the next day or the next week?”

When the Big Ten announced its decision to not play this fall, the absence of games was all players were promised. The NCAA and the conference didn’t have any immediate guidance about the extent to which teams could continue workouts and practices. Some coaches are hopeful a season could be held in the winter or spring, but the conference has yet to offer a clear plan.

Sports Illustrated reported that the NCAA’s Division I Council is expected to approve a model allowing the teams not playing this fall to practice 12 hours per week, with five hours allotted for on-field, no-contact drills and seven hours for strength and conditioning work and meetings. The majority of Maryland’s players’ classes will be online, but most of the team will stay in their College Park apartments this semester. Their fall football work will resemble a middle ground between offseason workouts and the usual 20-hour weeks of practices and meetings.

Other resources players receive, such as academic support and nutrition services, will be adjusted but available in the same way they would have been during a normal season. Players who participate in on-campus workouts will continue to be tested for the coronavirus.

Around the time classes begin Aug. 31, Davis said the players will dive back into a structured routine. Even now, while the staff is encouraging a bit of a break, many players have kept coming to the football facility to train, partially because “they just want a place to be task-oriented,” Davis said. For an hour or two, they can escape the draining cycle of chaos that has consumed their sport for the past few months.

Over the summer, Maryland players worked out in the football stadium’s concourse because the virus is less likely to spread outdoors. The staff grouped weight racks in sets of five, and 30 feet separated each pod. The strength staff ran 90-minute workouts beginning at 6:30 a.m. with no more than 15 players per session. A player trained on the same rack at the same time each day. The players couldn’t switch out of their scheduled group. If a conflict arose, the staff held a ninth session for makeups.

Players entered the stadium through a designated check-in spot and exited from a different area, where they met with a sports scientist, a nutritionist and an athletic trainer. The process, unlike anything that resembled a normal summer, worked well, so the staff will use that same model when players train in the fall.

“The communication was great,” Davis said. “The cohesiveness was really good. Because we've got that system down now, we're going to keep the guys in that for a little bit.”

Usually players can eat breakfast, lunch and dinner at the cafeteria inside the football facility, but during the summer, individual nutrition bags — filled with pre- and post-workout snacks, more food for throughout the day and vitamins — replaced the self-serve buffet. Staffers handed out protein shakes so players wouldn’t reach into coolers, and they had some grab-and-go meals available on the patio.

The indoor cafeteria has been used a bit more lately, with the dining staff serving plates and players eating outside. The fall might include a mix between using the dining hall and sticking with the grab-and-go meals. Other services, such as education and counseling, have continued to be offered virtually.

“This time is a good time for our athletes to make changes, so we're going to use this time to make sure they're prepared mentally and physically for the next season,” football dietitian Megan Morley said. “Focusing on that education, that counseling, that fueling — it might look a little different than normal, but that's still a priority for us.”

Maryland used color-coded groups — red, white, black and gold — during summer workouts to prepare for possible positive tests and required 14-day quarantines. Each color block included players of every position needed to field a team. Had the players worked out with their position groups instead, one positive test in the quarterbacks room, for instance, could have left Maryland without a quarterback for two weeks.

This setup will still be important in the fall because the team can continue with skill development, such as walk-throughs. Maryland brought in a large freshman class and a handful of transfers who have yet to spend meaningful on-field practice time in Coach Michael Locksley’s system. They will practice some this fall, but the work will take place without a game in sight.

“We’re going to figure out: How are you going to keep guys engaged mentally for such a long block of time and continue to grow them and continue to develop them without burning them out?” Davis said. “That to me is going to be one of the serious keys to the drill for everybody.”

The focus on that mental element carries over into other areas of the athletic department. Chuck Lewis leads academic support services for football, and his staff’s role this semester doesn’t change with the Big Ten’s decision to punt on fall football. The staff perfected an all-virtual routine this spring and will stick with that for the fall. Players will still have weekly academic check-in meetings, one-on-one tutoring and study sessions.

“The only thing we don’t know now is what the mind-set is going to be like, because these guys, they love playing their sports,” Lewis said. “ … Our goal is to continue to make sure that they stay positive and realize, ‘Hey, everybody’s dealing with this same thing right now in our conference.’”

Lewis and his staff have emphasized to players that they aren’t losing a year of football. The season won’t take place this fall — and there’s a chance they will have to watch their SEC, ACC and Big 12 counterparts play — but Maryland athletes will still have that year of eligibility. The academics staff is pitching this as a chance to get ahead with schoolwork, graduate with a year or two of eligibility remaining and pursue a master’s degree.

Usually college football programs have a solid start date for the season and their planning works backward from there. But for the past six months, teams have moved forward on paths rife with uncertainty. Davis said Maryland will divide the semester into training blocks that last about a month each. That way, players can set goals related to their football work or off-the-field endeavors and have solid dates to target.

Davis has never navigated a scenario like this, and neither have his players. But that’s why he and the other coaches spent the days after the Big Ten’s announcement devising precise plans, even with limited information, and taking those to Locksley so they could commit to a vision for the fall.

“It is going to be a huge, tremendous challenge to take on,” Davis said, “but I think our guys are ready for it. And we’re going to move forward. But it’s going to look very different than anything they’ve seen or that we’ve seen.”