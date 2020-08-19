This is the Washington Football Notebook, something we’re trying this season to bring you closer to the action with insight and analysis you might not find elsewhere. Please tweet @Sam4TR or email sam.fortier@washpost.com with thoughts, questions or suggestions.

After center Chase Roullier snapped the ball over quarterback Dwayne Haskins’s head, Rivera thundered. It was only the third or fourth play of practice, but in this strange, shortened training camp, when every rep counts a little bit more, they’d just wasted one. Rivera fumed. Players turned toward him.

“When we do this, do it [right],” he said. “Set the tempo for the entire [expletive] offense.” He pointed to the ball. “Run it right.”

This is what practice now sounds like in Washington. If you closed your eyes and listened hard Wednesday, you’d have thought the field was full of geysers that, instead of water, erupted aggravated coach-speak. Tight ends coach Pete Hoener growled at tight end Thaddeus Moss to pay attention. Defensive backs coach Chris Harris implored safety Troy Apke to shore up his technique. The sharp eye and sharper commentary of offensive line coach John Matsko spared no one.

In a small way, this appears to be part of Rivera’s vision to instill what he calls “sustainable, winning culture.” It emphasizes accountability, hard work and direct conversation. By volume alone, this practice was a sharp departure from those during the Jay Gruden era.

“It's really about trying to set the tone so we can set the tempo,” Rivera said. “If we sit there and we just kind of meander about, the players are going to meander about. The players are going to feed off the energy you have.”

After the final whistle of practice, Rivera called his players together and he complimented their effort. They put a hand in the air and chanted: “TEAM.”

Washington isn’t worried about Haskins’s intermittent inaccuracy to start training camp. The team believes the young quarterback will improve as he refines his mechanics.

When Alex Smith goes through progressions, Rivera pointed out, his eyes, shoulders, hips and feet all turn together. Haskins’s don’t. Rivera learned to watch for this in Carolina when developing Cam Newton, who sometimes knew what to do but didn’t always put his body in position to execute.

Washington needs Haskins to improve his accuracy — and there’s plenty of room to improve. Last season, Haskins’s “completion percentage above expectation,” an advanced statistic measuring a quarterback’s performance relative to the difficulty of his throws, was minus-4.6, the third-worst rate among qualified passers.

In Smith’s first comments to local media since December, he detailed his difficult road back. He also admitted how much the injury affected him: “It took a long, long time before I could even look at my leg,” he said.

The quarterback explained he’s intent on returning, because not only does he want to prove to himself he can, but he wants to show what’s possible to his three children.

Some people, including orthopedic experts, have expressed hesitancy to put Smith back on the field for fear of another severe injury. Rivera explained he and Smith have had multiple conversations during his return and maintained that, as long as Smith can protect himself, he’ll put him out there.

The practice playlist: “I Don’t Get Tired (#IDGT)” by Kevin Gates, “Nonstop” by Drake, “March Madness” by Future, “Walked In” by Travis Porter, “Crunk Ain’t Dead” by Duke Deuce.

Injury info: Chase Young did not participate much in practice with a minor hip flexor injury. The No. 2 overall pick worked in a few individual drills but remained on the sidelines during 11-on-11.

Guard Wes Schweitzer and offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles didn’t participate in practice and were not present. Charles remained out with an undisclosed injury Rivera called “minor” on Tuesday, and it was unclear why Schweitzer was absent.

New wide receiver Dontrelle Inman caught several acrobatic touchdowns, but after his last one, he stood up favoring the left leg he hurt during Tuesday’s practice. Inman’s bothersome leg injury doesn’t appear to be serious, but might be worth monitoring.

Before you go: A note about fashion. In the last week, three cornerbacks have switched up their styles. Kendall Fuller switched from No. 23 to No. 29, the number he wore in Washington the first time and previously belonged to released running back Derrius Guice. Ronald Darby then switched from No. 35 to No. 23.

Third, Simeon Thomas stopped wearing the NFL-mandated, distance-tracker bracelet on his wrist and put it on his ankle. Wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. joked on Instagram that Thomas looked like he was fresh out of jail.