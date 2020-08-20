On Friday morning, United will board a charter bound for Cincinnati, rest and eat two meals at a hotel, bus to Nippert Stadium, play FC Cincinnati that evening in front of no spectators, eat a postgame meal at the stadium, then head back to the airport for the short flight home.

AD

A typical 43-hour adventure is condensed into about 15.

“During these days,” midfielder-defender Russell Canouse said, “it’s just going to come down to adapting and which teams can do it.”

United and the league’s other 25 clubs have had to adapt all summer, starting with training camps that, in some cities, were limited in scope. They sequestered at Disney World for up to six weeks and endured a coronavirus outbreak that resulted in the dismissal of two teams before the tournament started. MLS resumed the regular season in home markets last week.

AD

Each team will play 18 matches by Nov. 8. To cut down on travel time and hotel stays, geography was prioritized. For instance, United’s first six-game phase, ending Sept. 12 will feature one flight (Cincinnati), two bus trips (suburban Philadelphia and northern New Jersey) and three home matches.

AD

On Tuesday, United will host the New England Revolution in its first appearance at Audi Field since starting the season with two home games in February and March. No spectators are allowed for the first three home matches, but that could change this fall.

MLS said it will unveil the second and third phases of the schedule in early September.

Barring major disruptions, the league plans to start the 18-team playoffs in mid-November and stage MLS Cup on Dec. 12.

The ability to finish the season will hinge, in large part, on teams following health guidelines and avoiding the problems that led Major League Baseball to postpone many games.

AD

“I am confident we have a good plan,” Commissioner Don Garber said. “I am confident in the players adhering to that plan. If it doesn’t work well, we will address it at that time.”

AD

With the pandemic in the foreground, United is aiming to get its act together after failing to advance out of the group stage at the MLS tournament. Those first-round matches counted toward the regular season, and by going 0-1-2, Olsen’s squad fell to 1-2-2. (Before the season was suspended, D.C. lost to Colorado and defeated Miami, both at home.)

Olsen this week tempered expectations, saying: “We’re a work in progress. We’ll continue to be a work in progress, in particular over the next six games. … A lot of this stuff is still up in the air, and these next six games, we hope to pick up points while we are still figuring out who we are.”

AD

Defensive errors and a limp attack plagued the team in Florida. United’s three goals were scored by its two oldest players, Federico Higuaín and Frédéric Brillant, both 35. In a substitute role, Higuaín scored twice.

With six matches packed into 23 days, Olsen said he will have to tap into the bench and call on young players, such as 17-year-old homegrown attackers Kevin Paredes and Griffin Yow. Defensive midfielder Moses Nyeman, 16, also seems in the mix.

AD

“When you have to play game after game and you have to utilize your reserve players, it makes everybody feel a part of this,” Olsen said. “You also find out a little more about guys who aren’t getting a lot of time. Maybe they are the answer at a certain spot because they take their turn and run with it.”

While some teams have made notable roster moves since the trade and transfer window opened last week, United executed one minor deal: reserve center back Axel Sjöberg from the Columbus Crew for reserve winger Emmanuel Boateng. (Because of quarantine, Sjöberg is not eligible until next week.) The window will remain open until Oct. 29.

AD

With 18 teams headed to the playoffs — four more than originally planned — there is broad room for error. Given United’s winless effort in Florida, though, the need for points has heightened.

AD

“We want to be patient but also have that urgency that we need to get results,” Canouse said. “We need to figure out how to grind these games out. Maybe the game itself isn’t perfect, but can we figure out how to get the result we need?”

D.C. United at FC Cincinnati

Where: Nippert Stadium.

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

TV: WJLA.

Live stream: dcunited.com

Records: United 1-2-2, 5 points; Cincinnati 2-3-0, 6 points.

D.C. probable starters: GK Bill Hamid; Ds Oniel Fisher, Frédéric Brillant, Steven Birnbaum, Joseph Mora; MFs Russell Canouse, Júnior Moreno, Julian Gressel, Edison Flores, Yamil Asad; F Ola Kamara.

Cincinnati probable starters: GK Przemyslaw Tyton; Ds Mathieu Deplagne, Kendall Waston, Tom Pettersson; MFs Joe Gyau, Caleb Stanko, Andrew Gutman, Siem de Jong, Frankie Amaya; Fs Adrien Regattin, Yuya Kubo.