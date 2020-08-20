Ripken said a routine checkup early this year revealed he had slightly elevated levels of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in his blood. As a precaution, Ripken made an appointment with a urologist, who performed a few tests and recommended a biopsy. In mid-February, early-stage prostate cancer was diagnosed.

“They say it’s a slow-moving cancer and you don’t have to make a really quick decision and all those things,” Ripken said. “The answer to do surgery was, it was the right decision to make and that was the easy part of it. But then getting yourself ready to do it was another one.”

Ripken’s surgery was performed in March at Johns Hopkins Hospital. He said he was discharged the same day.

“The cancer was all contained in the prostate, they did a pathology report afterward and confirmed that that was the case,” Ripken told reporters Thursday. “I’ve since had a three-month test to see if my PSA was undetectable and it was, so we can make a case that all the cancer was contained and it’s all out now.”

Ripken said he initially planned to keep the news of his cancer diagnosis a secret, but decided to share his experience to “encourage other people to go get their regular exams.”

“There’s a saying that most men don’t die because of prostate cancer, they die with it,” said Ripken, who was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2007 after a 21-year career with the Orioles. “It seems like it’s a normal occurrence that, as you live and age, that’s what happens, and usually it’s dealt with. But the treatments and diagnosing it early, there’s been a lot of progress made and it seems like it’s moving all the time.”

Before the novel coronavirus pandemic delayed the start of the season and prevented fans from attending games during the shortened 60-game campaign, the Orioles planned to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Ripken playing in his record 2,131st consecutive game on Sept. 6 by giving out 25,000 Ripken bobbleheads. Ripken watched the replay of his record-breaking game in its entirety for the first time in April, and said “nobody could’ve written the script” of the 22-minute celebration that followed that game becoming official any better.