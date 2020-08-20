The steps taken by the Chiefs come after Washington’s NFL team said recently that it would cease using Redskins, considered offensive by some Native Americans and other observers, as its team name. The team is going by Washington Football Team as a temporary measure while the selection process for a new name proceeds.
“As an organization, our goal was to gain a better understanding of the issues facing American Indian communities in our region and explore opportunities to both raise awareness of American Indian cultures and celebrate the rich traditions of tribes with a historic connection to the Kansas City area,” the Chiefs said in Thursday’s announcement.
The team, which on Monday announced plans to allow a reduced capacity of fans at Arrowhead Stadium this season amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, said it would ban fans from wearing headdresses at Arrowhead Stadium after previously discouraging them. Face-painting by fans is permitted, the Chiefs said, but added that “any face paint that is styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions will be prohibited.”
The Chiefs also said they are “engaged in a thorough review process of the Arrowhead Chop” performed by fans at games.
“We are grateful for the meaningful conversations we have had with all of these American Indian leaders,” the announcement noted. “It is important that we continue the dialogue on these significant topics, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the future.”
The Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions, are scheduled to host the Houston Texans in the NFL’s season-opening game Sept. 10.
