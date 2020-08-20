Except this year. This year, Tiafoe’s New York is a basketball hoop and mini golf at a Marriott on Long Island.

The Hyattsville native is one of hundreds of players who recently descended upon the city to enter pro tennis’s New York bubble, which will host the sport’s first large-scale, combined men’s and women’s tournaments since the Australian Open wrapped on Feb. 2.

First up: The Western & Southern Open, whose main draw begins Saturday. The tournament is typically held in Cincinnati in the weeks before the U.S. Open but this year was moved to New York. Then it’s on to the year’s final — scratch that, second — Grand Slam, which starts Aug. 31.

“Everything’s weird, man,” Tiafoe said in a phone interview Monday while he awaited the results of a coronavirus test, one of two he had to take in 48 hours after arriving at his hotel. “I’m just happy we’re out competing again. I didn’t even know what to pack, I hadn’t done that in so long.”

Since Tiafoe was last gearing up to play at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., in March, the tennis calendar shifted, reformed then shifted again under the threat of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Indian Wells was canceled along with the entire clay and grass court seasons of spring and early summer, including Wimbledon; the French Open, originally set to begin in May, was postponed to late September. And Tiafoe, the 81st ranked player in the world, didn’t play a match until July at an event in Atlanta in front of a limited number of fans. His stomach was bothering him the night before he played his countryman Sam Querrey. By the third set, dizziness, then overwhelming fatigue, set in.

The coronavirus test he took after the match came back positive.

“That was tough, really scary,” Tiafoe said. “ … I wasn’t really paying attention to the symptoms. My stomach was bugging me the night before, but my stomach bugs me all the time. I didn’t really think anything of it, but I was dying at the match at like three-all in the first set, and that’s when I was like, ‘okay, this is weird.’ ”

The 22-year-old doesn’t know how he contracted the virus, only that his symptoms lasted about four days and he feels lucky to have experienced what he terms a relatively mild case. Recovered and feeling fit again, his bout with coronavirus is now an unhappy memory sandwiched in an already unsettling past few months — a stretch of time that has made Tiafoe ecstatic to be playing high-level tennis again after so much abnormality.

The circumstances will be different. Travel outside of the Long Island-based bubble is prohibited. Every member of the bubble who regularly interacts with other players and staffers will be tested every four days. During the tournament, automated line judges will replace human officials on all but the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center’s two biggest showcourts. No one will handle players’ towels during matches, and the roles of ballboys and ballgirls will not be filled by children; all will be over the age of 18.

The biggest difference, of course, is that the U.S. Open will be played without fans.

“The fans are everything for the U.S. Open, now you’re playing in stadiums that are empty,” Tiafoe said. “Guys haven’t competed in empty stadiums — especially guys like Novak [Djokovic] — haven’t competed in empty stadiums in a long time.”

Tiafoe views the weirdness of the doubleheader as a kind of equalizer, tournaments that will test not just skill on court but the ability to adapt to surroundings. The player fields for the two tournaments are strong; the men’s side features seven top-10 players including Djokovic and the women’s side features four top-10 players including Serena Williams. Although No. 2 Rafael Nadal decided to skip the U.S. Open and No. 4 Roger Federer is out after season-ending knee surgery, Tiafoe will have plenty of chances to test what he hopes is a tighter game after a few months off, and perhaps inch back toward the career-high ranking of No. 29 he reached last year.

Tiafoe spent the healthy months of his layoff training with Wayne Ferreira, a South African who joined the team just before the pandemic hit. The pair viewed the downtime as an extended training block, constantly adjusting short-term goals as news of canceled tournament after canceled tournament reached their phones and inboxes.

They fine-tuned the basics of Tiafoe’s game and zeroed in on fitness. Ferreira also focused on helping Tiafoe evolve into more of a pro — waking up at the same time every day, establishing a daily routine, taking care of his own rackets. Self-imposing that kind of discipline wasn’t easy during the freewheeling days of spring and early summer.

“I struggled with the what-ifs,” Tiafoe said. “I found motivation understanding that everyone’s in slow motion right now. It was also like, look, man. How did you come into this whole covid thing, and how are you coming out of it. It’s easy to be like, ‘Alright, f--- it. When covid’s done, I’m going to start doing this.’ Well, how about you start becoming that person during it? Be more dialed into your career, do things for others, be a better individual. I think those are the kind of things that were going through my head. You have so much time to reflect, there’s nothing that can take your eye off that because there’s nothing else to do.”

After so much time off and so much to adjust to in the coming weeks, Tiafoe isn’t setting hard expectations for either tournament. He simply wants to test his refined game under pressure and take advantage of what he sees as a major opportunity.

“If there’s a time to beat the top guys, I think now’s the time,” Tiafoe said. “Everyone’s rested, everyone’s ready to go. We have no excuse not to go crazy.”