The Trump 2020-branded NASCAR entry driven by Corey LaJoie doesn’t have that option: Under a deal first established in 1997 and extended in 2017, all teams in NASCAR’s top three racing series must use Goodyear tires.
LaJoie and his racing team, Go Fas Racing, have a nine-race sponsorship deal this year with Patriots of America, a political action committee supporting Trump’s reelection bid. LaJoie’s red, white and blue No. 32 Ford is festooned with “Trump 2020” logos, one of which sits just above one of the car’s rear tires, which has the Goodyear logo clearly displayed.
Mason St. Hilaire, Go Fas Racing’s general manager, told Fox Business that the team wishes it could have more of a choice when it comes to tires but that its hands are tied by NASCAR’s agreement with Goodyear.
“We just have one way to run them,” St. Hilaire said. “It’s either those tires or no tires. We don’t have much of a choice. There should be two. I don’t know if you should just have one. You’ve got to keep something for the competition, right? Putting another one in would probably be a little bit of fun, both for cost and competition.”
Go Fas Racing owner Archie St. Hilaire described himself as a Trump supporter in a July statement announcing the sponsorship deal with Patriots of America.
“I am honored to be part of the President’s reelection campaign through the Patriots of America PAC,” he said. “As a Trump 2020 supporter, this team will do everything possible to secure victory on and off the track electing President Donald Trump to a second term. Let us bring this country back and Keep America Great!”
LaJoie, however, merely framed the branding as a get-out-the-vote effort.
“With an estimated 75 million NASCAR fans out there, I was surprised that about 15 million of those fans are not registered voters,” he said. “I will give my best effort to get NASCAR fans registered to vote, through our team efforts on and off the track. When they see the car, hopefully it makes them race to the polls in November.”
LaJoie, who sits 29th in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings with one top 10 finish at the Daytona 500, has seemingly not commented on his sponsorship since then. He also set his social media accounts to private after the sponsorship announcement.
As a development driver for Richard Petty Motorsports in 2013, LaJoie was placed on probation by NASCAR and ordered to participate in sensitivity training after tweeting, “Is it stereotyping to ask TSA to cavity search the gentleman with a turban and a gray beard? I didn’t think so.” LaJoie, then 22, deleted the tweet and said it was “an immature and insensitive comment” after he was punished by NASCAR.