The NBA draft is set for Oct. 16. Until then, here’s what you need to know about the lottery:

TV Info

The entire lottery show should take about 30 minutes, though its start time is dependent on the Magic-Bucks Game 2 wrapping up in regulation. It will air on ESPN, with Rachel Nichols hosting.

Lottery odds

This year’s odds were determined using team records through March 11, the day the NBA shut down due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. It’s led to a few wonky scenarios — the Wizards are picking ninth even though they have the eighth-worst win percentage in the league after their 1-7 run in the NBA bubble — but teams voted on adjusting the lottery rules as part of the creation of the league’s Florida bubble. As for the non-lottery teams, draft selections 15-60 are determined by regular season records, with teams lining up in reverse order.

Team Team Odds at No. 1 pick Odds at top three pick 1. Golden State Warriors (15-50) 1. Golden State Warriors (15-50) 14% 40.1% 2. Cleveland Cavaliers (19-46) 2. Cleveland Cavaliers (19-46) 14% 40.1% 3. Minnesota Timberwolves (19-45) 3. Minnesota Timberwolves (19-45) 14% 40.1% 4. Atlanta Hawks (20-47) 4. Atlanta Hawks (20-47) 12.5% 36.6% 5. Detroit Pistons (20-46) 5. Detroit Pistons (20-46) 10.5% 31.6% 6. New York Knicks (21-45) 6. New York Knicks (21-45) 9% 27.6% 7. Chicago Bulls (22-43) 7. Chicago Bulls (22-43) 7.5% 23.4% 8. Charlotte Hornets (23-42) 8. Charlotte Hornets (23-42) 6% 19% 9. Washington Wizards (25-47) 9. Washington Wizards (25-47) 4.5% 14.5% 10. Phoenix Suns (34-39) 10. Phoenix Suns (34-39) 3% 9.9% 11. San Antonio Spurs (32-39) 11. San Antonio Spurs (32-39) 2% 6.6% 12. Sacramento Kings (31-41) 12. Sacramento Kings (31-41) 1.3% 4.3% 13. New Orleans Pelicans (30-42) 13. New Orleans Pelicans (30-42) 1.2% 4% 14. Memphis Grizzlies (34-39) 14. Memphis Grizzlies (34-39) 0.5% 1.7%

Top prospects

Unlike last year’s draft with Zion Williamson, there is no consensus No. 1 pick in 2020. NBA teams are working with much less information on prospects than they usually have because of the cancellation of college postseason tournaments; teams also haven’t been able to bring any prospects in for in-person interview or workouts. Everything has been done virtually.

Aside from that, this year’s draft class looked fairly open even before the coronavirus arrived in the United States. The top tier of prospects include James Wiseman, the 7-foot-1 center who decided to leave Memphis after playing in three games following a controversial NCAA eligibility ruling; Anthony Edwards, an explosive, 19-year-old guard out of Georgia; Obi Toppin, the late-blooming, scoring machine from Dayton; and LaMelo Ball, the 6-foot-7 point guard who (along with his father, Lavar) decided to eschew college basketball altogether.

Other names to look out for when the draft rolls along in October are Tyrese Haliburton, Issac Okoro and Onyeka Okongwu.