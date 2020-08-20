Thursday’s practice lasted an extra 30 minutes, with full-on team drills that intensified as the offense struggled and the defense capitalized. Here’s the latest from Washington’s training camp.

The offense had a rough day. After a promising start to the contact portion of training camp earlier this week, the offense had its worst outing yet, though the group was primarily made up of second- and third-string players in team drills.

“We had eight guys on the offensive line that took 80 reps,” Coach Ron Rivera said. “ … We got to see a lot of young guys play different positions, other than just their specific spot. That’ll be really good for us as far as being able to judge and develop those young players. … On the defensive side you’ll see it as well.”

But the drop-off in play was significant, and a sign of multiple things, including the team’s youth up front and the difficulty of playing with a rotating cast.

The struggles were shared across the board. Two of Dwayne Haskins’ passes were batted at the line, and multiple throws were tipped or nearly intercepted. One of those was by cornerback Greg Stroman. As the ball bobbled out of his hands and out of bounds, defensive backs coach Chris Harris sprinted to the sideline and playfully yelled: “Oh you don’t like nice things either, huh?!”

Stroman dove for an interception moments later.

Allen was also picked off, by safety Jeremy Reaves. But Rivera, while noting the negatives, was quick to provide context.

“This time of year when we’re putting in big volume — these last few days there’s a lot of volume going on — it’s not just the quarterbacks’ struggles but it’s about the guys that are running the routes, the guys that are running the football, the guys that are blocking up front,” Rivera said. “So if you’re going to say there were offensive struggles, yeah, the offense struggled today.”

Rivera reiterated that his priority early in camp is not the accuracy of his quarterbacks but more their decision-making. He noted Haskins has shown the daily progress he had hoped to see.

“You don’t want to go one step [forward] and then two backward,” Rivera said. " … Today was a good example. There were a couple things that happened out there that I listened to Scott [Turner] or I listened to Kenny Zampese saying, ‘Hey, think about this. You went from here to here, but you could’ve hung onto this a little bit longer.’ It’s just interesting to see the little details of what we’re doing, he’s still learning and he’s listening. … We’ve been really, really pleased with the coachable nature of a lot of our guys.”

Another milestone for Alex Smith. Smith continued to make progress in his recovery Thursday by participating in 9-on-9 team drills. That involved facing a pass rush — albeit a limited one — so both he and the coaching staff could gauge his ability to avoid pressure and protect himself. Smith completed 2 out of 3 passes in his series, and appeared comfortable with his throws and mobility, but a review of the practice film by both Rivera and the team’s trainer will determine if Smith is ready to take on more.

“As long as he’s feeling more and more comfortable with it, we can go ahead and continue to add more,” Rivera said. “It is another milestone for Alex and I’m very happy for him.”

A focus on player health. A concern for many going into camp was a possible increased risk in soft-tissue injuries since there were no spring workouts or organized team activities. To be proactive, Rivera and head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion have monitored players closely and have strategically planned time off for certain veterans and others coming off injuries. Thursday, numerous players — Brandon Scherff, Morgan Moses, Bryce Love and Thomas Davis among them — did not practice or were used sparingly, giving them two days off since Friday is an off day.

“We kind of map out guys that need to get days,” Rivera said. “ … We try to anticipate these types of things so we don’t get guys with nagging injuries.”

The practice playlist: “Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill, “Big Amount,” by 2 Chainz feat. Drake, “Shoulder Lean” by Young Dro feat. T.I., “Bottom of the Map” by Young Jeezy.

“It’s like being a rookie again.” Among the biggest uncertainties for Washington’s defense when it switched to Jack Del Rio’s 4-3 scheme was how Ryan Anderson would fit. He has the skill set to play multiple spots among the front seven, but is he big enough to play up front?

Washington believes there is.

“He can put his hand on a guy in the rush,” Rivera said. “He can get in a two-point stance and play the linebacker position. He can rush off the two-point and he can drop into coverage off the two-point. So, he gives us some flexibility in terms of where to use him, where to move him and the things that he can do for us. He’s done a great job.”

Anderson, however, admitted it’s been slow going to get adjusted to the new scheme and role.

“Overall I got everything to work on in my game,” he said. “Being out of football, missing OTAs, right now it’s like being a rookie again for me. Everything’s been slow, learning a new scheme, the new stuff, and today was the first day I feel like I took a turn in the right direction but I still have a ways to go.”

Quick hits:

• Rookie lineman Saahdiq Charles and guard Wes Schweitzer were again absent from practice.

• Chase Young attended but did not participate because of a hip flexor.

• Notable at the start of practice was how the tight ends were split up: Marcus Baugh and Logan Thomas ran routes with the receivers, while Jeremy Sprinkle, Richard Rodgers and Hale Hentges worked on blocking drills with tight ends coach Pete Hoener.

• Washington will bring in players to compete for jobs, either on the active roster or practice squad, on the O-line and “probably one or two other positions,” Rivera said.