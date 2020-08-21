To make light of the highly unusual circumstance, Blue Jays pitcher Ken Giles ordered “Homeless Jays” T-shirts for his teammates. With the wording displayed in Toronto’s distinct team font, the blue shirt features an unkempt cartoon blue jay holding a baseball bat with a red bag of belongings tied at the end.

Pitcher Anthony Bass posted a photo of the shirt on social media Saturday, with the caption, “We don’t mind. Here to work. #homelessjays.”

First baseman and designated hitter Rowdy Tellez wore the shirt during a Zoom call with media last week.

The joke didn’t go over very well.

“Right now Canadians & Americans are being evicted just for existing during a pandemic leaving millions with insecure housing arrangements,” one fan wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “Toronto has politicians & influential people protesting a temporary shelter being built in their neighbourhood. There is a housing crisis.”

The team issued an apology for the shirts, saying they showed a “lapse in sensitivity."

“The Blue Jays take accountability for ensuring negative stereotypes are not perpetuated and for supporting marginalized groups in our community,” the Blue Jays said in a statement. “The club has addressed the issue of the T-shirts with our players and they will not be worn again.

“The Blue Jays have a strong commitment to lifting up our most vulnerable through Jays Care Foundation, including a long-standing partnership with Toronto Community Housing. We recognize the severity of the homelessness crisis in Toronto and throughout Canada and apologize for a lapse in sensitivity towards this important matter.”

The Blue Jays considered playing its home games at PNC Park, home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, but Pennsylvania health officials rejected that opportunity because of rising coronavirus cases in the state. The club also contemplated playing at their spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla. but the rising number of cases in Florida caused them to reassess their choices.

Baltimore’s Oriole Park at Camden Yards was another option but the quickly-approaching season led the team to choose to play at the home of it’s Class AAA affiliate before Maryland officials could weigh in.

The team played its first two “home games” at Nationals Park immediately after a two-game road series against Washington. The Nationals gave the Blue Jays a taste of Toronto, displaying Blue Jays graphics on the stadium screens, introducing Blue Jays players with extra fervor and Washington players in a monotone pitch, blaring player walk-up songs, piping in fake crowd noise for the “home” team and playing the team’s seventh-inning stretch song, “OK Blue Jays.”

The Blue Jays spent almost the first three weeks of their season on the road before playing their first game in Buffalo last Tuesday, a 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins. It was the first MLB game played in Buffalo since 1915.