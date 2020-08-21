“It was kind of weird to look at my roster today and see that we’re only playing three players tonight from last year’s roster,” Coach/General Manager Mike Thibault said before the game.

The latest casualty is 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman, who missed the game with a shoulder sprain suffered in Wednesday’s win over Atlanta. Thibault said she is doubtful to play against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday night.

Meesseman has had a choppy season as she became the focal point of opposing defenses while the Mystics play without Elena Delle Donne, Tina Charles and Natasha Cloud in the WNBA bubble. In 11 games, Meesseman has averaged 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and a team-high 4.5 assists. The scoring average is the forward’s lowest since 2015, but the rebounds and assists are career highs. Tianna Hawkins started in Meesseman’s place Friday, scoring 11 points.

Meesseman’s isn’t expected to be a long-term injury, but the Mystics will be without guard-forward Aerial Powers the rest of the way. She suffered a hamstring injury in the first week of August; Thibault said the plan is to send her home from the bubble Saturday so she can begin to rehab. Powers was leading the team with a career-high 16.3 points and had been an emotional, energetic leader.

Marina Mabrey made a three-pointer to give Dallas a 5-2 lead Friday, and from there the Wings never trailed until 1:53 remained in regulation. The Mystics were missing plenty of offense, but their defense was what buried them early. The Wings shot 56.2 percent in the first half while building a 56-36 lead by halftime. Dallas shot 9 for 15 from behind the arc in the first half; Kayla Thornton finished the night with four three-pointers on her way to 17 points and 10 rebounds. The league’s leading scorer, Dallas’s Arike Ogunbowale, was 4 for 4 from the field and 8 for 8 from the free throw line in the first half, and she finished with 24 points and nine assists. Isabelle Harrison added 19 points for the Wings before leaving with a lower leg injury late in the game.

Hines-Allen was unstoppable in the third quarter; her 17 points in the period dragged Washington back into the game. She added 12 rebounds to her career-high scoring output. Washington also started getting stops in the second half, and Alaina Coates had her best game of the season, posting a career-high 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Mystics cut their 23-point deficit to 76-65 going into the fourth quarter. The Wings couldn’t buy a basket in the final 10 minutes as Washington’s defense swarmed and Coates cleaned up the glass. A Kiara Leslie three-pointer gave the Mystics an 86-85 lead with 1:53 left, and a Hines-Allen hook sent the game to overtime as neither team scored in the final minute. Forward Ariel Atkins helped the comeback cause with 18 points and nine rebounds.