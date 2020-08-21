“The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a financial exigency which threatens our continued ability to adequately support 24 intercollegiate athletics programs at the desired championship level,” wrote Bruce Harreld, Iowa’s president, and Gary Barta, the athletic director. “With the Big Ten Conference’s postponement of fall competition on August 11, UI Athletics now projects lost revenue of approximately $100M and an overall deficit between $60-75M this fiscal year. A loss of this magnitude will take years to overcome. We have a plan to recover, but the journey will be challenging.”
Calling it “extremely difficult news,” the statement read, “Each of these (four) teams will have the opportunity to compete in their upcoming 2020-21 seasons, should the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 permit, before they are discontinued at the varsity level.”
While Iowa became the first Big Ten school to announce cuts during the coronavirus pandemic, its move had precedent among many colleges in less-lucrative divisions and among the 65 Power Five schools in the case of Stanford. In early July, Stanford ceased 11 of its 36 sports programs. Iowa’s number of sports readied to shrink from 24 to 20 in a program that would figure to be hit even harder than Stanford by whatever realities wind up befalling football, college sports’ king rainmaker. All the possibilities at the moment figure to include drastically reduced stadium crowds and revenue.
The Iowa football program, which lists 29 staff members, already knew a turbulent summer as Kirk Ferentz, the longest-standing head coach in the 130-team Football Bowl Subdivision at 22 seasons, responded to former Iowa players’ claims of racism in the program. It led to the removal of both the 21-season strength-and-conditioning coach and a player Twitter ban, as well as expansion of a player leadership group and the creation of a player advisory group.
