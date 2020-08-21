“This is not the way we wanted this to end tonight,” Carlin said from NBCSW’s Bethesda studios to open “Capitals Postgame Live.” “I certainly did not want it to end tonight. They just came out flat, man. They were flat right from the start and just never had their game.”

Before analyst Alan May even considered dissecting Washington’s uninspired performance in a 4-0 loss, he spent a minute discussing the special bond he’d come to share with Carlin, who was hired in 2011 to host the network’s Capitals programming and served as the exclusive primary host of NBCSW’s pregame and postgame Capitals shows for the past three seasons.

“Hey Rob,” May said from his home, “I certainly didn’t want this to end. I have loved working with you every single second of every minute we have ever worked together. You have been amazing with me. I have been so difficult with you. I’ve challenged you to be better and I cannot believe how much you have raised your level. We won a Stanley Cup together. The funnest time of my life, whether I was a player or a coach, but mostly an analyst, I [got] to work with you, and we did so many incredible things together.”

Carlin fought back tears and put his hand over his heart as his good friend lamented his imminent departure, as part of a wave of layoffs at NBC Universal’s regional sports networks.

“It’s painfully emotional for me,” May said. “I love you. I’ve loved working with you. The game has hurt me tonight, but to not be able to work with you anymore is absolutely heartbreaking. So, I love you, I love your family, I love your children and I’m going to miss you.”

“Right back at you, my brother,” replied Carlin, who apologized for making a portion of the show about him. “It’s been an unbelievable ride. It’s the most fun I’ve had in my entire career.”

Analysts Brent Johnson and Grant Paulsen and the NBCSW Capitals broadcast team of Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin also had some kind words for Carlin over the next hour.

“Thank you for your friendship, your cooperation, your professionalism,” Beninati said. “It will not take you long to bounce back on your feet, my friend, and you will thrive. We wish you and your family all the very best.”

“We’re going to miss you, buddy,” Laughlin added.

Carlin closed an emotionally raw show by reading one of the many tweets he received from Capitals fans earlier this week.

“It says, ‘This stinks,’” Carlin said. “‘My kids have grown up with you as part of the Caps. It’s inconceivable to think of a Caps broadcast without you. We’re also season-ticket holders and saw you at so many games, always spending time with fans. Great broadcaster, even better person. Best of luck.’” That’s all I could ever hope for. It’s the nicest thing anyone has ever said. I’ve become a part of the Caps game night experience. It was something I loved and something I was honored to be a part of. I have my wife and my two kids, and some great friends I’ve made here along the way, and I’m going to miss every one of you Caps fans, and thank you for everything.”