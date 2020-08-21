“Let’s just say that I don’t have a relationship with anybody that’s running,” Curry said, per the New York Times, in June 2019. “Maybe that will develop over time. But I haven’t gotten into that game yet.”
Curry got into the game Thursday night during the Democratic National Convention, endorsing Joe Biden in a video alongside his wife, Ayesha, and daughters Ryan and Riley.
“We want to ensure that our kids live in a nation that is safe, happy, healthy and fair,” Ayesha Curry said in the video. “And so, this election …”
“We’re voting for Joe Biden,” Stephen Curry said, completing the thought.
Biden thanked the Currys on Twitter.
Biden’s line about the welcoming Curry to the White House echoed the pivot point of the NBA star’s political awakening. In 2017, after Curry had helped lead the Warriors to the second of their three recent NBA titles, Curry publicly said he had no interest in taking the customary champions’ trip to the White House because of Trump. The president proceeded to say that the team’s invitation had been “withdrawn.”
Since then, Curry has raised his voice about social issues alongside a number of other professional basketball players and athletes in general.
“Athletes in general, especially in the NBA, guys are educated. They know what they’re talking about,” Curry said during a panel discussion in January 2019 at Howard University in Washington, when the Warriors once again skipped a visit to the White House after a championship. “They know what they believe. And there’s a reason when you say something there are headlines. People want to hear what you have to say. We shouldn’t shy away from it.”
“We have a league that supports each other,” he continued. “We have a commissioner [Adam Silver] that supports us in using our voice to speak for those who can’t speak for themselves. And I think this era of athlete is unafraid to be unapologetically themselves, whatever that means.”
As for Curry’s endorsement of Biden, Politico’s James Arkin may have had the line of the night, tying the Warriors’ stunning loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals to Hillary Clinton’s loss to Trump less than five months later in the presidential election.
“Steph Curry does know a thing or two about losing narrowly in 2016 after underestimating the Midwest and changing it up next time around,” Arkin wrote on Twitter.