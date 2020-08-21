During the early evening on June 1, Snowden found himself practically face-to-face with a completely different adversary, bracing for a potential confrontation unlike any in his athletic career.

Following an afternoon marching through the nation’s capital as part of demonstrations protesting the police killing of George Floyd, Snowden and a former high school basketball teammate at St. Albans, Areohn Harrison, had navigated to the front lines at Lafayette Square, steps from the White House.

Standing before them were military and law enforcement officers wearing helmets and carrying shields. Snowden and Harrison, who is 6-9, began shouting at them roughly an hour before the 7 p.m. curfew in the District, as mandated by Mayor Muriel Bowser (D), was to take effect.

“They’re all riot-geared up, and so at like 6:15, 6:20, they all stepped forward,” Snowden said. “And that makes everyone kind of even more mad, like, ‘No, we can be out here until 7 o’clock.' Areohn is a Black Panther, and he is riled up.

“Next thing we know, all the security kind of takes a step back. In our heads, we’re thinking we intimidated them. In our heads, it was a win for us because they took a step back. Next thing we know, we hear three huge explosions to our left. Boom, boom, boom.”

Law enforcement was attempting to disperse the crowd, including deploying gas canisters and grenades containing rubber pellets, to create a path for President Trump and senior administration officials to walk across the street to St. John’s Episcopal Church for a photo opportunity.

In the frantic aftermath, Snowden recalled being inspired by the humanity of fellow demonstrators. A man clearly in distress with a powder-like substance covering his face and neck, for instance, received immediate assistance, getting milk poured over his eyes to blunt the sting of chemical irritants.

“I mean, it was a real community out there,” Snowden, whose passion for advocacy dates from well before he arrived in Charlottesville, said of the first of several times he marched in the District. “That was definitely one heck of an introduction.”

Back at the family home in Silver Spring, Snowden’s father, Chuck, happened to be watching CNN during the protests and spotted his son during the unsettling events leading to Trump’s walk to St. John’s.

Chuck Snowden keeps video footage with images of his son caught in the chaos as a chilling reminder of how close Charles came to being hurt, injured or worse.

Chuck and his wife, Terri, were well aware of the risks when their only son approached them about participating in the protests triggered after Floyd, an unarmed Black male, died while a White Minneapolis police officer kneeled on the back of his neck for almost nine minutes.

“When he came home that March, he said he had to go down,” Chuck said. “We talked through it. We said, ‘Charles, listen, covid is out there, man. You’ve got to be careful.' We had mixed emotions about it, but, however, at the end of the day, we trusted his judgment.”

'I Consider Myself a Feminist’

Snowden was staying with his parents after Virginia canceled in-person learning amid the novel coronavirus pandemic that shuttered sports around the world, leaving college football programs without spring practice and players scattered across the country.

With football out of the picture indefinitely, Snowden devoted full attention to the kind of social activism, in this case protesting police brutality and systemic racism, he had embraced since elementary school, according to his mother.

One incident in particular from Charles’s youth underscores his instinct to help others. Charles was riding with his mother in her vehicle when they stopped at a traffic signal that had turned red. A panhandler came up to the driver’s-side window. Terri offered a few dollars.

“And then Charles said to me, ‘Mom, is that all you can give? He’s hungry,’” Terri said.

Snowden’s parents tell other stories of their son being the first to befriend a new classmate or offering encouragement to a less talented teammate whose confidence was shaken.

During his first two years of high school at Blake in Montgomery County, Snowden stood out that way too, but he and his parents happened upon an opportunity for him to attend St. Albans, an exclusive all-boys’ prep school in Northwest with a long record for sending graduates to top colleges and universities.

Even as Snowden grew to appreciate St. Albans after visiting the campus in the shadow of Washington National Cathedral, he had reservations about leaving behind his teammates on the Blake basketball team.

After a lengthy family dialogue, Snowden decided to transfer to St. Albans, where he immediately made an impact on the court as a reclassified sophomore, playing for Coach O.J. Johnson, a former Cavaliers football player.

Basketball was Snowden’s preferred sport growing up, but while watching a varsity football game at the start of his junior year, the urge to put on a helmet and pads compelled him to ask if there was a spot for him on the team.

Playing in just seven games at hybrid defensive end-linebacker, Snowden was selected all-conference. Also that year, Snowden — without consulting his coaches, teammates or parents — knelt during the national anthem during a road game against Bishop Ireton.

“It was right when Kaepernick did it,” Snowden said, referring to Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who in 2016 first knelt during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. “What he stood for and why he was kneeling, I was completely aligned.

“When I did it, it felt, I don’t want to say performative, but it was like me, me, me. That’s where the attention was, and that’s when I thought, ‘How can I incorporate everyone on my team and make a louder, more unified message?’”

At the next game, Snowden and some teammates locked arms during the national anthem, though not all players elected to do so.

More activism followed during his senior year, by which time Snowden had made peace with giving up basketball to concentrate on football once Virginia Coach Bronco Mendenhall enticed him to join the program.

Snowden’s basketball farewell tour with the Bulldogs did include one memorable game for reasons the vast majority of players his age might never have welcomed.

Roughly halfway through the season, the night before an important conference game at Episcopal, Snowden informed his parents he was going to spend the night at the home of Jack Starr, a St. Albans classmate who went on to become the starting goalie for Yale’s 2018 NCAA lacrosse title team.

They were planning to participate in the Women’s March in the District the day after Trump’s inauguration, and Snowden assured his father, a basketball junkie, he would be at the game well before the 4 p.m. tip-off.

Snowden made it to the gym in Alexandria in time but scored just four points in a 68-38 loss.

“He played like trash,” Chuck Snowden said of his son, who as a senior served as co-president of St. Albans’s de facto Black student alliance as well as president of the school’s gender sexuality awareness organization.

“I consider myself a feminist, so I thought it was important that I be out there,” Charles Snowden said of the Women’s March. “I mean, I’m glad I went. We lost the basketball game by [30], but I would 100 percent go again, and we ended up beating Episcopal in the playoffs, so it all worked out.”

'We Call Charles the President’

Snowden has used his platform this season as one of the Cavaliers’ undisputed leaders to help transform the heartbreak of the tragic events of Aug. 12, 2017, in Charlottesville into a celebration of unity honoring the memory of Heather Heyer. The Charlottesville resident died after James A. Fields Jr., an avowed neo-Nazi, plowed an automobile into a group of counterprotesters during a Unite the Right white nationalist rally that began Aug. 11 in the city, including on university grounds, and continued the following day.

The healing process continues with a group of football players and staff called the “Groundskeepers,” of which Snowden is a member. Their first initiative was walking in parties of five from Heather Heyer Way to the Rotunda while encouraging others via social media to “#TakeBackOurGrounds.”

The foundation for the Groundskeepers stemmed from Zoom conversations players had with one another while in quarantine during the early stages of the outbreak that has killed at least 169,000 in the United States, according to data by The Washington Post.

A month after players were permitted back on campus for voluntary workouts, Snowden posted a video to his Twitter page of him sitting on the steps of the Rotunda while delivering a message of comity to the Charlottesville community.

Snowden also volunteers at UVA Children’s Hospital, appearing the day before home games to offer comfort to patients. When children visit football practice, he dons a superhero costume to present them with gifts.

Snowden’s activism at Virginia has drawn comparisons to the Indiana Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon, one of the most accomplished basketball players in Cavaliers history. The 2017 NBA rookie of the year recently started the Brogdon Family Foundation.

The foundation’s mission includes providing clean water to those in need in Africa and empowering children in the United States through literacy and mentoring.

Brogdon and Snowden even share a distinguished nickname.