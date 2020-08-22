In an opposition filed in federal district court in Alexandria, attorney Nicholas M. DePalma, who represents Comstock Holding Companies, argued that Snyder’s request is also “overbroad” and intended for use other than the narrow one permitted by the relevant legal statute.

The filing is the latest development in an ongoing dispute between Snyder and three minority owners of the team. Schar, FedEx founder and CEO Fred Smith and investor Robert Rothman own roughly 40 percent of the franchise, which is valued at $3.4 billion. This year they retained Baltimore-based investment firm Moag and Co., to sell their shares.

On Aug. 7, Snyder filed a defamation suit in an Indian court against Media Entertainment Arts Worldwide, the parent company of a website that published articles Snyder considered slanderous and defamatory. The company has since acknowledged that errors were made and removed the articles but denied Snyder’s allegation that it was paid to publish the false stories.

AD

AD

On Aug. 10, Snyder broadened his legal strategy by filing a request for discovery in Alexandria in which he accused a former executive assistant at the Washington Football Team of working with unnamed adversaries he believes paid the online company to publish the material.

Snyder is seeking documents from Mary Ellen Blair, the former assistant, as well as from Comstock, which his filing stated owns rental properties where Blair has lived. The filing alleges Blair received discounted rent for years while working for the same unidentified people who funded what Snyder believes is an orchestrated Internet campaign against him.

Schar is the father-in-law of Comstock chief executive Christopher Clemente. Schar’s daughter, Tracy Schar, is a senior vice president at Comstock and sits on the company’s board of directors.

AD

AD

Blair’s attorney, Lisa J. Banks, has called Snyder’s legal tactic an effort to “humiliate and intimidate” his former employee.

In Friday’s filing of opposition, DePalma, representing Comstock, wrote that Snyder’s pursuit of financial documents is “a speculative fishing expedition” based on an assertion that Blair could not afford $2,100 monthly rent without help of a financial benefactor or special discount.

“If Snyder gets discovery from Comstock and confirms that his speculation is unfounded, then who is next?” the filing states. “Does he pursue Blair’s car dealer, online grocer, and credit card company? If Snyder comes up empty, does he then subpoena the next ex-employee on the list? The same reasoning would justify each of these actions.

AD

“More likely, Snyder’s request is an attempt to leverage the discovery process for an improper motive; namely, to publicly cast aspersions on one of the minority owners of the Washington Football Team: Dwight Schar, and his family.”

AD

Joe Tacopina, an attorney for Snyder, rejected the argument that the pursuit of financial documents was a fishing expedition.

“It’s far from a fishing expedition,” Tacopina said in a telephone interview Saturday. “We wouldn’t have made a federal filing unless we had a good-faith basis to do so. And we have more than a good-faith basis to do so. We have evidence, but we want to develop it further.”

The filing also states that Snyder errs in seeking discovery for limited use in a foreign proceeding because Tacopina acknowledged in subsequent interviews an intent to use the documents for a separate legal action in the United States.

AD

Tacopina defended the process: “We have reason to believe that we’re onto something, so that’s why we filed a request to get document discovery and depositions.”