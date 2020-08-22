The video was shot in the Dominican Republic and posted Friday night. Multiple people with knowledge of the situation said it is Morel who throws the coffee after what appears to be an argument at the cash register. The video shows Morel throw the coffee into the woman’s face before she curls up behind the counter. Morel then slams the empty cups down before walking out of the store. Morel’s termination was first reported by ESPN.
From 2018: A scandal once upended the Nationals in the Dominican Republic. Today, the well runs deep.
Edith Febles, a TV reporter in the Dominican Republic, reported Saturday that Morel will turn himself in at the local prosecutor’s office Monday. Febles cited a conversation she had with Morel’s lawyer.
As an administrator at the Nationals’ academy in Boca Chica, Morel oversaw day-to-day operations. According to his LinkedIn page, he joined the organization as a video intern at the academy in June 2017. He was then promoted to the administrative role he held between November 2017 and this weekend.
The academy has attracted a lot of praise in recent years, having helped develop Juan Soto, Victor Robles, Luis García, Wander Suero and Wilmer Difo, among others. It was marred by scandal in 2009, when then-general manager Jim Bowden resigned amid a federal probe into the team’s signing practices. Rizzo, promoted to replace Bowden, overhauled the academy’s leadership structure and hired Johnny DiPuglia to clean up the program. DiPuglia continues to oversee the academy as the Nationals’ assistant general manager in charge of international operations.
More on the Nationals: