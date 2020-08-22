This is the Washington Football Team notebook, something we’re trying this season to bring you closer to the action with insight and analysis you might not find elsewhere. Please tweet @Sam4TR or email sam.fortier@washpost.com with thoughts, questions or suggestions.

After Coach Ron Rivera unloaded on his team for poor effort to end Saturday’s practice, he called out the name “Wes Martin.” Rivera scanned the circle of players until he found Martin, who has taken most of the first-team reps at left guard while his competition, Wes Schweitzer, remains out for an undisclosed reason.

AD

AD

“Understand you have a chance,” Rivera barked at him. “You have a [expletive] opportunity.”

The tirade’s timing and target were not coincidental. On Saturday, Washington began a three-day stretch of padded practices that Rivera knows will challenge his players. The coach has emphasized since training camp began that the most important thing for him to see is tempo, which will help establish a culture of hard work. Rivera believes tempo to be as important to remaking the franchise as X’s and O’s.

“There’s a callousness about playing this game you have to develop and build,” Rivera said. “Guys have got to deal with the little bumps, nicks and aches. … [This stretch] is an opportunity to build that callousness. We’ve got to practice smart, and we’ve got to make sure we’re learning.”

AD

Really, Rivera could’ve pointed to players other than Martin who are expected to step into a big role — free safety Troy Apke, left tackle Geron Christian or others. But he later explained that he singled out Martin because the 2019 fourth-round draft pick embodies what this training camp is about: Players are competing to show the coaches why they should be a part of the franchise’s future. Rivera believes in Martin and thinks he could be a part of the long-term vision; he liked what he saw on video of Martin’s 290 snaps last season.

AD

But Rivera needs more. He needs the 24-year-old to improve. He wants to see better technique, more time in the playbook, more time with offensive line coach John Matsko and better chemistry with fellow linemen. These moments of accountability are more important to Rivera now that he knows he might need to spend time away from his team this season after his cancer diagnosis.

“I didn’t want to make [Martin] an example, but I wanted to make it clear we believe enough in him that we’re willing to give him this opportunity,” Rivera said. “That’s one of the things we wanted to get across to Wes. We feel that he has the skill set it takes. He played a lot of football last year for a young guy, and he played well. He’s got to understand you’ve got to play well all the time.”

AD

Continuing his hot start, cornerback Greg Stroman had an interception for the second practice in a row. The 2018 seventh-round pick out of Virginia Tech stepped in front of a pass by Kyle Allen on the left sideline to snuff out the drive. Stroman spent most of last season on injured reserve, but this year he is expected to play an important role.

AD

After practice, Rivera praised the secondary’s performance and depth. He name-dropped nearly a dozen defensive backs, including cornerbacks Kendall Fuller, Fabian Moreau and Jimmy Moreland, who worked with the team’s top unit in nickel coverage Saturday.

In a conversation with director of pro personnel Eric Stokes and assistant defensive backs coach Richard Rodgers, Rivera remembered saying that this group of defensive backs “is better than some of the groups we had in Carolina, especially during our run from 2013 to 2017.” (In 2013 and 2016, the Panthers’ defense ranked in the top six of the NFL.)

AD

“There’s potential for growth, and there’s potential for us to have a good unit,” the coach added. “But again, these guys have to continue to work at it. We can’t accept where we are right now.”

On Friday, Washington signed a pair of offensive linemen — guard Joshua Garnett and tackle David Steinmetz — and waived tight end Thaddeus Moss with an injury designation. The undrafted free agent had foot surgery this offseason, and lingering pain prevented him from fully participating in training camp. If he clears waivers, he’ll revert to injured reserve.

AD

Washington appreciates what Moss did at LSU and sees potential, but Rivera wanted to prevent the 22-year-old from falling “further and further behind.” Rivera noted Moss could remain in the franchise’s plans.

AD

The practice playlist: “Hot” by Young Thug, “What’s Poppin’ ” by Jack Harlow, “Stir Fry” by Migos, “Exotic” by Lil Baby and “Dior (Remix)” by Pop Smoke

Injury info: Chase Young suited up but did not participate in practice for the third straight day as he deals with a hip flexor injury.

For the first time, rookie offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles appeared on the sideline. He’s dealing with a right calf injury, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, and though there’s no clear timetable for his return, the person was optimistic it “shouldn’t be long.”

Before you go: Consider the details. That’s what Rivera emphasized early Saturday when, during a drill, defensive lineman Jonathan Allen rushed Martin and accidentally popped off his helmet. After the play, Rivera got after Allen and pointed out that, in games, that’s a penalty. Be smart, the coach told him.