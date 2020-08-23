The novel coronavirus pandemic halted sports as we know it in mid-March, and European soccer was no different: The Champions League was midway through the two-leg round-of-16 matchups when the pandemic shut down the tournament. Even as leagues across Europe resumed behind closed doors in May and June, the focus on completing the domestic schedule kept continental play on the back-burner.

With the 2019-20 domestic seasons now complete, the Champions League finally resumed earlier this month. The tournament first completed the interrupted round-of-16 matchups, holding the second legs in teams’ respective home stadiums. But UEFA revamped the format once the field narrowed to eight, scrapping the traditional home-and-away series in favor of a single-elimination format, held without fans over 12 days at two stadiums in Lisbon. The final (which is always a single game) was relocated from Istanbul, which instead will host the 2020-21 Champions League final.

The drawn-out nature of this year’s Champions League campaign has resulted in some unprecedented oddities. For one, the late-August final comes at a point in the soccer calendar when, typically, most European leagues have already kicked off their new seasons. In fact, the title game comes nearly 14 months after the 2019-20 Champions League campaign began with two preliminary matches on June 25, 2019.