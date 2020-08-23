Bayern’s press gives PSG trouble early
We’re 10 minutes in from the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, and it’s mostly been Bayern on the attack. True to form, the German side is aggressively pressing against a PSG team committed to building out of the back, and that collision of tactics has led to a number of PSG giveaways in the back.
The French side did just enjoy its first spell of sustained pressure, though, with Kylian Mbappe earning a dangerous free kick. But neither team has created any legitimate chances so far.
Navas, Boateng in starting lineups after overcoming injuries
Fans of both teams had reason to celebrate when the lineups were unveiled, with PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas and Bayern defender Jerome Boateng both starting after overcoming injuries. Navas missed PSG’s semifinal win over RB Leipzig with a hamstring injury suffered in the quarterfinal, while Boateng came off at halftime of Bayern’s semifinal victory against Lyon with a muscle injury.
PSG’s Marco Verratti, on the other hand, again starts on the bench. The midfielder has not started a match since the tournament resumed in Lisbon as he works his way back from a calf injury.
Here is how the two teams are lined up:
Bayern (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Leon Goretzka, Thiago; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman; Robert Lewandowski
PSG (4-3-3): Keylor Navas; Thilo Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat; Ander Herrera, Marquinhos, Leandro Paredes; Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe
How Paris Saint-Germain got here
PSG, like Bayern, opened the Champions League campaign with an impressive group stage performance, going 5-0-1 to top a group featuring Club Brugge, Galatasaray and Real Madrid, which has won four of the past six European titles.
The French side managed to play both legs of its round-of-16 matchup with Borussia Dortmund before the hiatus, overcoming a 2-1 away loss in the first leg with a 2-0 win in the second match at the Parc des Princes — resulting in a 3-2 aggregate victory.
PSG then pulled off the most dramatic result of this year’s Champions League campaign in the quarterfinals, scoring twice in the dying stages to come from behind and end Atalanta’s Cinderella run with a 2-1 win on Aug. 12. PSG came across another underdog in Tuesday’s semifinal, this time cruising to a 3-0 triumph over RB Leipzig.
How Bayern Munich got here
Bayern has been dominant throughout this Champions League campaign, beginning with a 6-0-0 group stage record in a quartet featuring Olympiacos, Red Star Belgrade and reigning Champions League runner-up Tottenham. The German side also had little trouble getting past Chelsea in the round of 16, triumphing 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg in February, then finishing off the Blues with a 4-1 win at Allianz Arena once the tournament resumed earlier this month.
Then came one of the most stunning results in recent Champions League memory: Bayern’s 8-2 dismantling of Lionel Messi and Barcelona in the quarterfinals Aug. 14. And Hans-Dieter Flick’s team cruised to victory over an underdog Lyon side in Wednesday’s semifinals, riding a pair of first-half Serge Gnabry goals to a 3-0 win.
Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is the top scorer in this year’s Champions League campaign, with 15 goals, and also is tied with PSG’s Angel Di Maria with a tournament-leading six assists.
Concluding a Champions League campaign like no other
The novel coronavirus pandemic halted sports as we know it in mid-March, and European soccer was no different: The Champions League was midway through the two-leg round-of-16 matchups when the pandemic shut down the tournament. Even as leagues across Europe resumed behind closed doors in May and June, the focus on completing the domestic schedule kept continental play on the back-burner.
With the 2019-20 domestic seasons now complete, the Champions League finally resumed earlier this month. The tournament first completed the interrupted round-of-16 matchups, holding the second legs in teams’ respective home stadiums. But UEFA revamped the format once the field narrowed to eight, scrapping the traditional home-and-away series in favor of a single-elimination format, held without fans over 12 days at two stadiums in Lisbon. The final (which is always a single game) was relocated from Istanbul, which instead will host the 2020-21 Champions League final.
The drawn-out nature of this year’s Champions League campaign has resulted in some unprecedented oddities. For one, the late-August final comes at a point in the soccer calendar when, typically, most European leagues have already kicked off their new seasons. In fact, the title game comes nearly 14 months after the 2019-20 Champions League campaign began with two preliminary matches on June 25, 2019.
Although Bayern will have some time to exhale after today’s match, with the new Bundesliga season not kicking off until Sept. 18, PSG opens its Ligue 1 season Saturday with a trip to face Lens. That is because the French league simply cut short its 2019-20 season, rather than reschedule matches and push back the new season, as Germany and other leagues did.
How to watch the Champions League final
The UEFA Champions League final, which kicks off at 3 p.m. Eastern time, can be watched on the CBS Sports Network and streamed via CBS All Access. If you’re not a CBS All Access subscriber, the service offers a free one-month trial.
Bayern Munich, featuring Champions League top scorer Robert Lewandowski, is seeking its sixth European title and first since 2013. With a win, the German side will move into a tie with Liverpool for the third most European Cup wins, trailing AC Milan (seven) and Real Madrid (13).
PSG, led by Brazilian star Neymar, is looking to claim its first Champions League trophy. No Ligue 1 club has appeared in the Champions League final since Monaco fell to Porto in 2004, and no French side has won the European crown since Marseille defeated AC Milan in 1993.
This is the first Champions League to not feature a team from Spain or England since 2013, when Bayern topped Borussia Dortmund in an all-German affair.