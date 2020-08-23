Cutting Thomas creates a hole in one of the NFL’s top secondaries and, despite the breakup with the Ravens, there will be interest in him. ESPN’s Adam Schefter has the Dallas Cowboys as a possible landing spot, with the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport adding that the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans may have interest as well.

AD

The Ravens signed Thomas as a free agent in March 2019, giving him a four-year, $55-million contract that was the largest deal they have given to a defensive player. Thomas, 31, was a first-round draft pick in 2010 (14th overall) by the Seattle Seahawks and he spent his first nine seasons with them as a member of the Legion of Boom defense.

AD

Thomas was sent home Friday after an incident with Clark that resulted in the two having to be separated. “Being sent home sucks. I can’t take the reps I need to keep momentum going,” Thomas wrote in an Instagram post he subsequently deleted. “But I can reflect on things and keep working my plan to help the team win.” He went on to write: “A mental error on my part. A busted coverage that I tried to explain calmly [met] with built-up aggression turned into me getting into with a teammate.”

Last year, Thomas and nose tackle Brandon Williams got into it after a loss to the Cleveland Browns. Thomas, according to reports, expressed his frustration that Williams had been inactive for the game and the two men had to be separated.

AD

Although he was successful in Seattle, Thomas famously flipped off Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll as he was carted off the field with a broken leg in 2018.

AD

In his only season in Baltimore, Thomas had two interceptions and a career-low four pass breakups in 15 games. He found himself on the wrong end of a highlight clip in a playoff game in January when Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry stiff-armed him, sending him off course when he tried to push Henry out of bounds.