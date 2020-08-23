“Definitely a hard one to swallow for sure. We had such a great day,” said the 40-year-old Dixon, still in search of a second Indy 500 win that would put him in the greatest-ever IndyCar driver conversation. “First time I’ve seen them let it run out like that. I thought they’d throw a red.”

A red flag, rather than the yellow flag shown to drivers, could have allowed for a restart and, possibly, the kind of scramble for the finish line that can produce thrilling sequences when NASCAR goes to overtime. Instead, after a scary crash by Spencer Pigot on Lap 195, the order of drivers was frozen in place, sparing Sato from the potential peril of having less fuel left than Dixon.

“On fuel mileage, I really can’t see how [Sato] was going to make it,” Dixon said after the race. “We pitted a lap later, and the numbers they had to get, it was going to be very difficult.”

Saying he thought he had the best car Sunday, Sato told NBC Sports after the win: “We were a lap short from [Dixon], and we knew, in terms of the fuel strategy, it was a little tight. I couldn’t use max power, so I had to switch back and forth.

“This is unbelievable,” added Sato, who became the first Japanese winner of the Indy 500 in 2017. “Everyone did a hell of a job.”

After sliding into a wall coming around a turn and then across the track, Pigot’s car slammed into the safety barriers at the front of the wall that separates pit row. He was able to get out of his car under his own power, but Pigot was subsequently placed on a stretcher before being taken to a hospital, where he was described by the IndyCar Series as being awake and alert.

The co-owner of Pigot’s team, Bobby Rahal of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, said of Dixon’s contention that his extra fuel could have allowed him to pass Sato: “It is a little silly to predict what might have happened. The reality is Takuma won.

“This isn’t the first 500 to be flagged under yellow, and there was a hell of a mess out there.”

The IndyCar Series said in a statement that it “makes every effort to end races under green, but in this case following the assessment of the incident, there were too few laps remaining to gather the field behind the pace car, issue a red flag and then restart.”

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing also has Sato on its roster, as well as third-place finisher Graham Rahal, the son of Bobby Rahal. Thus, apart from Pigot’s crash, RLL enjoyed a banner day, as noted by co-owner and former late-night TV host David Letterman.

“Let me just say, if someone said to me this morning at the end of the Indianapolis 500 that Takuma Sato and Scott Dixon and Graham Rahal would be racing for the lead, I would say that’s a dream, that’s a dream come true,” said Letterman, 73, an Indianapolis native. “And I woke up, and it turned out we won the Indianapolis 500.”

Letterman gave Sato a hug after the race, but overall the celebration was not as raucous, and certainly not as loud, as it would have been before the novel coronavirus pandemic drastically altered the sports landscape. After having been postponed from May 24, the event billed as the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” was held without fans at a venue that can seat 250,000 people with over 50,000 more in the infield.

“It’s eerie. It’s weird. Nobody likes it,” Bobby Rahal said. “I feel bad. I hope our fans who watched it on TV really enjoyed the race. I know it’s not the same thing as being there, but I think everybody understands the situation.”

“It’s not a happy place,” said Sato, who took off his mask to perform the ceremonial kissing of the bricks. “It’s tough on everyone, not only for us.

“It was just fortunate, so fortunate, to be able to perform as a sport, be able to show millions of people watching TV today at home, get some energy on it.”

Dixon probably did not feel so fortunate after leading 111 of the 200 laps (Sato led for only 27). However, the New Zealander managed to increase his series points lead to 335, far more than the 251 of second-place Josef Newgarden, who finished fifth Sunday and won the series last year.

Dixon is on track for his sixth series championship, the first of which came in 2003. His 46 race wins on the series, which are the most among active drivers and rank third all-time, include a triumph at the 2008 Indy 500.

A second win in one of auto racing’s most iconic events will have to wait another year, and while unhappy about how the 2020 installment ended, Dixon praised the victor.

“Huge congrats to Sato,” he said. “He drove his pants off today.”