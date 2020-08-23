“To my baby, Happy birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU!” she wrote on Instagram, referring to Gianna by her nickname. “I wish I could make you your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi. I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud a — deep laugh. I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble.

“I miss you sitting on my lap like my big baby that you are. I think about your tenderness and patience all the time. I think about everything you would do in situations to help me deal with everything thrown my way. Thank you for growing up with me and teaching me how to be strong. How to try to see the best in people but cutout the [nonsense]. Your thoughtful gestures and the amazing way you made us all feel is extremely missed. I picture your smile and wide big welcoming hugs daily. God I miss you both so much.”

Bryant and 13-year-old Gianna were flying in a helicopter to one of her basketball games when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, Calif., on a hazy morning in late January. Since then, Vanessa has marked their anniversary, Gianna’s birthday, Father’s Day and the first birthday of daughter Capri along with important dates for the couple’s other daughters, Natalia and Bianka.

“Our lives feel so empty without you and Gigi. I’ve been completely broken inside,” she continued. “As much as I want to cry, I put a smile on my face to make our daughters days shine a little brighter. I’m not the strong one, they are. They’re strong and resilient. I’m sure you’re proud of them. They put a smile on my face everyday. I wish I could wake up from this horrible nightmare. I wish I could surprise our girls and welcome you and Gigi home to us.

“I’m mad I didn’t go first. I always wanted to go first so that I selfishly didn’t have to feel this heartache. You were supposed to miss me. Gigi was supposed to be here with her sisters. It should’ve been me. There’s so much I wish I could tell you and show you and Gigi. So many things you would both be happy to see and be a part of. So many milestones for our girls. So many things you would be proud of. I’m so thankful I have pieces of heaven here on earth to wake up for- thanks to YOU. Thank you for loving me enough to last several lifetimes. In every lifetime I would choose YOU. Thank you for showing me what real love is. Thank YOU for everything. I know my Gigi is celebrating you like she always has on our special days. I miss my thoughtful princess so much! Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, Capri and I wish you a happy birthday my love. I love you for now, forever and for always. ❤️#amoreterno 🎂42

Bryant’s birthday falls on the day before Aug. 24, or 8-24. That signifies the two numbers Bryant wore during his career with the Lakers and the team plans to wear a tribute uniform for Game 4 of its playoff series with Portland on Monday night. “A day doesn’t go by when I don’t think about him,” LeBron James said in a quote shared by the Lakers.

Others took note of the first birthday since Bryant’s death, too.

“It’s a constant quest to try to be better today than you were yesterday,” Dirk Nowitzki tweeted, adding Bryant’s nickname, “Mamba Forever.”