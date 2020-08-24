Julian Gressel, a key component in Atlanta’s ferocious attack, was acquired via trade. Yamil Asad returned from Argentina for his second tour with United.

Paul Arriola’s preseason ACL injury notwithstanding, the corps appeared potent enough to compensate for the departures of, among others, Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta.

But as United (1-2-3, six points) prepares for its first match at Audi Field in 5½ months — a 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday with the New England Revolution (1-1-4, seven) in a spectator-free stadium — the attack remains well behind the stable defense.

Including the MLS is Back Tournament at Disney World, United’s only goal in the past three matches came on a gaffe by New England. Over the entire regular season (two matches before the pandemic shutdown, three as part of the Florida tournament and Friday’s visit to Cincinnati), United has scored six goals.

Kamara, Flores and Gressel have none. Asad has one, on a penalty kick. The scoring leaders with two apiece are center back Frédéric Brillant and reserve Federico Higuaín, who, at 35, are the team’s elders. Russell Canouse, a right back and defensive midfielder, has scored once.

Only two goals have come in the run of play, both by Higuaín.

“I’d like more menace, more cohesion, more rhythm, more relationships,” Coach Ben Olsen said. “The defensive side is sometimes easier to teach. That part is still something we can fall back on. … The offense will come; it’s just taking a little time.”

The starting point was daunting in having to replace Rooney and Acosta, who, when at their best, formed one of MLS’s most lethal partnerships. After last season, Rooney returned to England to become a player and assistant coach at Derby County and Acosta signed with Mexican club Atlas.

“We lost a few of those players who could make real plays,” Olsen said. “We replaced them with players that have similar playmaking abilities. But we haven’t put them in enough positions to show their abilities. … It’s also making plays; there are enough chances [against Cincinnati] to get the result.”

United showed promise in the first half Friday before settling for a 0-0 draw. Gressel was more involved than in past matches, but Kamara and Asad were quiet in the final third of the field.

Not fully fit after recovering from a hamstring injury, Flores played the last 30 minutes. Olsen said he is capable of going 60 on Tuesday.

Flores’s adaptation to the league has been slow. Most comfortable on the left and center, he started on the right in the first two matches of the season, then moved into the middle for the first two games in Florida.

Part of United’s challenge is adapting to an evolving system. On Friday, Olsen broke from his typical formation of four defenders, five midfielders and one forward, instead opting for three backs and two forwards.

“We have to figure it out and work on the offensive shape right now,” Brillant said. “We were very good defensively against Cincinnati, but we didn’t have too many chances as well. We need to improve this part of the game.”

While Olsen needs the regulars to begin producing, he has pledged to integrate his 17-year-old homegrown attackers into the rotation during a stretch of six matches in 23 days. (MLS is planning an additional 12 matches per team between mid-September and early November.)

Kevin Paredes, from South Riding, made his first start Friday after three reserve appearances in Florida. Griffin Yow, from Clifton, replaced Gressel in the 87th minute in Cincinnati. Moses Nyeman, a 16-year-old midfielder from Riverdale Park, is also in the mix.

Paredes is a little ahead of the others, and in United’s last game in Florida, he was perhaps D.C.'s most effective player.

Paredes said he was “surprised” about the starting assignment but added: “I was glad to see my hard work and the minutes down there in Florida were put to good use and showed well to the team, to my coaches. They trust me.”

The process of identifying the optimal lineup and formation, Olsen said, will continue for the foreseeable future.

“It’s been tough to find out about yourself at training more than ever because of the lack of [healthy players] and how fractured this [year] has been,” Olsen said. “That’s what is so exciting about having these [in-market] games — to continue to grow, which I think we are doing, and finding out who we are and also working on the attack.”

Notes: Oniel Fisher and Chris Odoi-Atsem, candidates to start at left or right back, are day-to-day with undisclosed injuries. They were not in uniform in Cincinnati. Fisher is further along than Odoi-Atem. “I anticipate he will be available,” Olsen said.

D.C. United vs. New England Revolution

Where: Audi Field.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

TV: WJLA 24/7 News.

Live stream: dcunited.com.

Records: United 1-2-3, six points; Revolution 1-1-4, seven points.

D.C. probable starters: GK Bill Hamid; Ds Frédéric Brillant, Donovan Pines, Steven Birnbaum; MFs Júnior Moreno, Russell Canouse, Julian Gressel, Edison Flores, Yamil Asad; Fs Ulises Segura, Ola Kamara.

New England probable starters: GK Matt Turner; Ds Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler, Alexander Büttner; MFs Matt Polster, Kelyn Rowe, Teal Bunbury, Gustavo Bou, Cristian Penilla; F Adam Buksa.