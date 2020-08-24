The pairing ended Sunday after just one season when the Ravens released Thomas, two days after a reported practice-field altercation with teammate Chuck Clark, for what the team called “personal conduct that has adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens.” That sets up a potential tussle between the team and Thomas over his $10 million salary guarantee for this season.

While that money squabble is pending, the Ravens and Thomas must move on. For the Ravens, that means plugging the newly created hole in their secondary as they attempt to construct a defense good enough to help dynamic quarterback Lamar Jackson reach a Super Bowl following last season’s playoff disappointment.

Third-year pro DeShon Elliott becomes the starter at the safety spot vacated by Thomas. Ravens players appeared comfortable with that trade-off when they reportedly lobbied the team to part with Thomas. Coach John Harbaugh said Sunday in a video conference with reporters that he anticipates Elliott will have an impact for the defense.

“I expect him to,” Harbaugh said. “He’s been practicing really well. He’s worked hard all through the offseason. It’s his time. So here we go.”

Elliott was a sixth-round draft choice in 2018 who has been limited by injuries in his first two NFL seasons. If the Ravens want veteran depth for their secondary, Brandon Carr and Tony Jefferson are available to return to Baltimore, although Jefferson is working his way back from a knee injury. Former Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan remains a free agent, also, and could be a candidate at safety.

As for Thomas, some within the sport continue to speculate that the Dallas Cowboys will sign him next. But he has now followed an unceremonious departure from the Seattle Seahawks — punctuated by Thomas directing an obscene gesture toward the Seahawks’ sideline and Coach Pete Carroll while being taken from the field on a cart after suffering a broken leg during a September 2018 game — with an unceremonious departure from the Ravens.

“Before we all go and say ‘X team should sign Earl’—[two] of the best [and] most respected organizations top down in the NFL just moved on from him in the last 18 months... you sure you want him?” former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky, now an analyst for ESPN, wrote on Twitter. “Have to do some real good deep diving and diligence to believe you’re right and they’re wrong.”

Thomas is 31. He remains a prominent player, a seven-time Pro Bowler and a three-time all-pro while with the Seahawks. His contributions to the “Legion of Boom” secondary in Seattle mean that he will remain in serious consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, no matter what happens during the post-Seahawks portion of his NFL career.

He still has ardent supporters. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson wrote Sunday on Twitter he was “surprised” by Thomas’s release by the Ravens, and added: “Hearing all the noise but Earl’s always been someone I can rely on when I had questions and I have nothing but respect for him. Can’t wait to see where he lands.”

There is much to ponder for any team that considers signing Thomas. including an off-field incident during the offseason in which his wife allegedly held him at gunpoint over an alleged incident of infidelity. There usually are second and third chances in the NFL for players deemed still capable of making on-field contributions. After a lost season in Baltimore, the issue with Thomas now becomes: Can he still play well enough for a team to put aside any concerns and sign him?