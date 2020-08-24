“We’re going to meet, get an update relative to both of these storms and then begin to put a plan together, whether it’s here or at a satellite location,” Coach Sean Payton told reporters Sunday morning.

“Here, we’ve got to look closely where generators are, how it affects our facility, how it affects the indoor facility, when would the Superdome be ready with their turf surface. So, really two options. One, obviously, being here and how are we impacted here potentially with the power outages. And then, two, in the event that we would want to move or have to move, Plan B.”

Plan B would be moving the team’s operations to Indianapolis, DeShazier reports.

Marco, a tropical storm, is projected to parallel the coast of Louisiana on Monday while Laura is forecast to intensify into a hurricane and strike the zone roughly between Houston and New Orleans late Wednesday into Thursday. Any area that receives precipitation from both storms could encounter dangerous flooding.

“From late Wednesday into Friday, Laura is expected to produce rainfall of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches across portions of the west-central U.S. Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border north into portions of the lower Mississippi Valley,” the National Hurricane Center writes. “This rainfall could cause widespread flash and urban flooding, small streams to overflow their banks, and the possibility of some minor river flooding across this region.”

Should both systems become hurricanes, it will be the first time in recorded history that two hurricanes have occupied the Gulf of Mexico.

The Saints had to flee New Orleans when Hurricane Katrina devastated the city in 2005, playing home games in New York, San Antonio and at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. In late August 2008, the Saints decamped for a week of practices in Indianapolis as Hurricane Gustav made landfall to the southwest of New Orleans, but they were able to return for their home opener on Sept. 7, as scheduled.

This season, the Saints open with a home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 13.