Rock Creek principal Jeffrey Mitchell could not be reached for comment Monday. With the novel coronavirus pandemic wiping out fall sports, it’s unclear when the school will begin playing football. But Kates said the hope is to have a team on the field this spring if other schools are playing.

Kates, 33, transformed the relatively unknown NCA, in Fort Washington, Md., into a scholarship factory, sending 62 players to play in college while compiling a 28-14 record.

AD

AD

He said leaving the school that had given him his first head coaching job was emotional, but the opportunity to coach at a school with its own facilities and a larger budget to pay assistants was appealing.

“We experienced a lot of success during my time at NCA, but it got to the point where we’d accomplished all that we could with the few resources that we had at our disposal,” Kates said. “For me the ultimate goal is to send as many kids as possible to college and then at some point join the college ranks myself, but in order to do that I feel like I need to build up a multi-tier program that has a freshman and JV level as well, and we just didn’t have the resources to do that at National Christian.”

Many NCA players have voiced their support of Kates’s move on social media, with some, including Alabama commit Monkell Goodwine, saying they’ll follow him to Rock Creek.

AD

AD

Goodwine, a four-star defensive end who plans to enroll at Alabama in January, said he’ll transfer to Rock Creek even though his high school football career is likely over.

“Where Coach Dre go, I’ll go,” Goodwine said in a direct message to The Washington Post. “Can’t not have a wise mentor like him around to challenge me both academically and athletically. I need more wise words from him for these last 4 months before I leave.”

Rock Creek, which has enjoyed recent success in boys’ basketball, is in the process of building an on-campus football field that should be ready by spring, Kates said. Like National Christian, Rock Creek will be conference independent, which will allow it to play a national schedule.

AD