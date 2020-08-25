Portland was one of the bubble’s best early stories, closing the regular season with a 6-2 record and defeating the Memphis Grizzlies in the West’s play-in game to claim the eighth seed. Lillard, 30, scored 51 points, 61 points and 42 points in successive wins over the Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets before tallying 31 points to eliminate the Grizzlies.

This would appear to be a crippling hit to the Blazers, who were already without Rodney Hood (Achilles), Trevor Ariza (personal reasons) and Zach Collins (ankle). Portland has every reason to take a cautious approach to Lillard’s health, given that the five-time all-star is in the midst of a four-year, $196 million contract extension signed last summer. Earlier in the series, Lillard also suffered a dislocated finger on his left hand.

AD

AD

The Lakers, who dropped Game 1 to the Blazers, have righted the ship to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series thanks to stellar play from LeBron James and Anthony Davis. If they close out the Blazers on Wednesday, they will await the winner of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets in the second round. Oklahoma City and Houston are tied at two games apiece with Game 5 also set for Wednesday.

Lillard found some success against the Lakers, scoring 34 points in both Game 1 and Game 3. But Los Angeles’ swarming perimeter defense held him to 18 points in Portland’s Game 2 loss, and he scored just 11 points on 3-for-9 shooting in Game 4 before departing with the knee injury.

Portland has looked exhausted and overwhelmed at times against Los Angeles, in part because the Lakers were able to coast and rest before the series while the Blazers were playing a series of win-or-go-home games.

AD

AD

“We just played a nine-game playoff series,” Blazers Coach Terry Stotts said after eliminating the Grizzlies. “It went the full nine.”

If the Blazers do run out of gas, their time at the bubble will be remembered as an entertaining salvage of an otherwise lost season. After reaching the Western Conference finals last year, long-term injuries to Jusuf Nurkic and Collins contributed to a disappointing 35-39 record. Given the opportunity for redemption at Disney World, Lillard and company were able to build positive momentum heading into next season.