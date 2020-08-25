At least that’s the plan, and you know what they say about plans: Everyone has them until the coronavirus changes them.

North Carolina State joined rival North Carolina in shutting down its athletic programs, at least temporarily (a number of Tar Heels teams have resumed practice this week). UNC announced Monday that 31.3 percent of the students who received coronavirus tests last week tested positive. The University of Alabama, meanwhile, reported 519 new cases among students, teachers and staff members since classes resumed Aug. 19. Earlier Monday, the city of Tuscaloosa announced it was shutting down bars and suspending bar service at restaurants for two weeks.

And yet college football will lurch forward this season, starting (for FBS) nine days from now when UAB hosts Central Arkansas and Southern Mississippi hosts South Alabama. Things get going even earlier one level down, as Austin Peay and Central Arkansas are scheduled to play Saturday in a neutral-site FCS game that was announced in January and has yet to fall victim to the pandemic.

AD

AD

Only 14 FCS programs are scheduled to play at least one game this fall, and Central Arkansas will be the busiest of them. As of Monday — when the school announced an early-October game against defending FCS champion North Dakota State, its seventh new opponent in the past eight days — the Bears have nine games on their schedule, including two in five days to start the season.

North Dakota State is at the opposite end of what has become a very peculiar spectrum. The game against Central Arkansas will be the only contest this fall for the Bison, who have won eight of the past nine FCS titles. Its conference, the Missouri Valley, has moved league play to the spring but said its teams could play nonconference games at their discretion.

“Due to the challenge completing a full nonconference schedule, we took a pause to consider all our options for this fall, knowing full well it could mean not having the opportunity to play,” North Dakota State Athletic Director Matt Larsen said in a statement. “Upon further consideration, coupled with recent information provided by the NCAA, we felt it was in the best interest of our football program to practice and play one game this fall.”

AD

AD

The reality (surreality?) of college football’s 2020 season was driven home Monday with the release of the Associated Press top 25 poll, which featured nine teams that won’t be playing this fall (all of them from the Big Ten and Pacific-12, which have put off their seasons amid the pandemic). Whether the poll voters will be able to find nine teams to replace them remains to be seen.