Two matches into the exercise, though, progress remains slight and victories remain elusive.

On Tuesday, in its first match at Audi Field in 5½ months, United conceded two soft goals in the first half and fell to the New England Revolution, 2-1, stretching its winless streak to five.

A lively start failed to produce a goal, and after Gustavo Bou and Teal Bunbury scored 11 minutes apart, D.C. was in a hole.

“We shot ourselves in the foot a little bit,” Coach Ben Olsen said. “And then we have plenty of chances throughout that game to certainly get something out of the game, if not win the game.”

Ola Kamara halved the deficit with a 72nd-minute penalty kick and United (1-3-3) gained a man advantage in the 83rd when Scott Caldwell was red-carded. But Matt Turner made a soaring save on Kamara’s header and 10 minutes of stoppage time was not enough for the hosts in a venue without spectators.

“We’ll keep going,” Olsen said. “The reality is, from a soccer side, from a tactical side, from an identifying-who-we-are standpoint, that’s getting better. Every game it’s getting better, but what needs to be enhanced right now is our ability to win.”

Compounding matters, two D.C. starters left with injuries: Russell Canouse (hamstring) early in the first half and Edison Flores (head) early in the second.

“I don’t see either of them being able to turn around and be in Philly” on Saturday, Olsen said. “Edison didn’t look good. Our thoughts are certainly with him, and hopefully he didn’t get his bell rung too hard.”

Flores, the marquee preseason acquisition who has struggled with form and injuries, was in the starting lineup after coming off the bench Friday at Cincinnati. Normally a midfielder, he partnered with Kamara, the striker.

Returning from suspension, Felipe Martins joined Júnior Moreno in defensive midfield. And Joseph Mora started as a left wing back after coming off the bench Friday. Olsen stuck with a three-man back line.

Among the players dropped from the lineup was defender Frédéric Brillant. His inactivity did not last long. Canouse went down in the 16th minute, and the Frenchman entered.

In a repeat of Friday’s match, United had nothing to show for a bright start. The Revolution (2-1-4) settled into the match and went ahead in the 26th minute.

United’s Kevin Paredes headed a New England corner kick out of the penalty area. Flores failed to flick the ball past Bou, who blocked it with his forehead, took two touches and drove a 22-yard shot that beat Bill Hamid to the near corner.

“On a better day,” Olsen said, “I think Bill makes that save.”

A moment earlier, Hamid had extended to his left to make a sensational save on Bou’s bid from distance.

After a 45-minute lightning delay, United’s problems returned.

Like the first goal, the Revolution scored immediately after a superb save by Hamid. Alexander Büttner served the ball in and United missed assignments in the box. Bunbury was open for an 11-yard header off Hamid’s hands.

“The set piece is not good enough,” Olsen said. “It’s uncharacteristic of us.”

United showed life after intermission. Turner made a fine save on Martins’s shot. Flores’s injury in a head-to-head collision with Büttner dampened the mood, but United gained traction and began to threaten.

Büttner’s handball resulted in a penalty kick, which Kamara converted for his first goal of the year — and the second goal this year by a D.C. attacker. It also ended a 270-minute scoring drought since the second game at the Florida tournament — that goal also came in the 72nd minute against New England.

The inability to score the equalizer was “quite frustrating,” said Paredes, the 17-year-old homegrown attacker making his second consecutive start. “I definitely had chances. I have two I am thinking of right now, where I can definitely put that in the back of the net.”

Olsen said, “Enough chances to win it, but we have got to find ways on both ends to start getting wins.”