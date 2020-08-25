Officers shot Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, multiple times as he entered his car with his children inside, sparking local protests and a national outcry.

“It’s not okay,” Harmon said. “It never will be okay. This organization is going to make sure that we speak out on it. We can’t be silent no more. Nobody can be silent. If you’re being silent, you’re okay with it. You’re okay with what’s happening. And nobody in this organization, nobody on this team, is okay with it. So we’re going to do our part to create change.”

Lions players stood outside the team’s facility near signs that said, “We won’t be silent!!” and “The world can’t go on!”

“You might step on some toes,” defensive end Trey Flowers said later in a video conference. “You might ruffle some feathers. But in order for change to happen, in order for something to happen, someone has to be uncomfortable.”

Players said they had a series of conversations encouraged by Lions Coach Matt Patricia.

“I guess for myself, I didn’t really feel right about going into practice and I didn’t feel [right] about going out there and trying to run some football drill without just talking to our team,” Patricia said.

Lions players said they’d had previous conversations amid the national unrest following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis in May. But with NFL teams limited to remotely conducted activities during the offseason because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, those discussions had not occurred face to face. The dynamic was different Tuesday.

“It was the first time that we’ve all been in the same room to talk about it and had the ability to see each other’s faces and really be in the same room and just feel that,” quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “Obviously it’s something that continues to happen. And the level of frustration and anger is real. It’s palpable.”

Stafford called football “the last thing on our mind at the moment” and said: “The biggest thing for us was: How do we get our voices heard?”