Kobe Bryant Boulevard would not be on any segment of a Los Angeles street, but rather on a roughly three-mile stretch downtown that connects the city’s L.A. Live entertainment complex with Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. That part of what is now S. Figueroa St. also happens to pass in front of Staples Center, where the Lakers play and were able to celebrate five NBA titles during Bryant’s 20 years with the team.

“This is a gift to the City of Los Angeles and to all the Kobe Bryant fans around the world,” one of the council members behind the motion, Curren D. Price Jr., said in a statement. “L.A. streets will rise in honor of the ‘King of L.A.’ ”

The other council member, Herb Wesson, said on Twitter Monday that Bryant’s “legacy is bigger than basketball.” He added that Kobe Bryant Boulevard “will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the #Mambamentality, anything is possible.”

“So when we drive down this stretch, we will forever be able to look up to Kobe Bryant Boulevard and feel him smiling down on us and the everlasting impact his life has had and will continue to have for generations to come,” Price said at an announcement event outside Staples Center. The arena, which opened three years after Bryant was drafted in 1996 and almost immediately saw his Lakers begin to rattle off championships, has been referred to as “the house that Kobe built."

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, six other passengers and the pilot were killed on Jan. 26 when their helicopter crashed on a remote hillside northwest of Los Angeles in poor weather. According to documents released by National Transportation Safety Board investigators in June, the pilot may have become disoriented and thought he was climbing instead of descending.

The board of supervisors for Orange County, just to the south of Los Angeles County and where Bryant lived in Newport Beach, voted earlier this month to also declare Aug. 24 as Kobe Bryant Day. Orange County Chairwoman Michelle Steel tweeted Monday that “we recognize the impact Kobe had on our community and remember the lessons he taught us: whatever challenges we face, we can overcome.”

While routing the Portland Trail Blazers in a playoff game Monday evening, the Lakers wore special “Black Mamba” jerseys that honored Bryant and Gianna. Earlier in the day, Lakers star LeBron James posted footage of himself leading a round of birthday wishes for Bryant as the latter turned 30. Bryant was shown picking up, holding and kissing a young Gianna in the video clip.

Sunday would have been Bryant’s 42nd birthday, and his wife marked it by posting a heartfelt message about how much she misses him and Gianna.

“I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU!” Vanessa Bryant wrote on Instagram, referring to Gianna by her nickname. “I wish I could make you your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi. I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud ass deep laugh. I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble.”

On Monday, former NBA all-star Allen Iverson, an on-court rival of Bryant’s for many years, paid homage to the latter in an essay for the Players’ Tribune.

“You’re probably the only dude in the history of the game where the mystique wasn’t exaggerated,” Iverson wrote. “The Mamba was no myth, man. It didn’t even do you justice. …

“You’re not here on this earth anymore, but you’re not gone, either. You just say the name Kobe Bryant, and the memories come back in a split second.”

A Lakers fan at the announcement ceremony outside Staples Center said (via KABC) that Kobe Bryant Boulevard “sounds beautiful.”

“I mean, he is the city,” the fan said. “The impact that he’s had on this city since Day 1 … it’s remarkable.”