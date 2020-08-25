Messi’s contract with Barcelona, signed in 2017 and running through 2021, gave him the right to depart between seasons for free. At issue is whether that clause expired in June, when the soccer season was supposed to end before the novel coronavirus pandemic extended things into the summer. According to Harris, Barcelona is seeking legal advice over whether Messi missed the window to break his contract.

If Barcelona believes Messi cannot break his contract, it could demand his contractually obligated transfer fee of nearly $1 billion from any team that wants to sign him. It also could negotiate a reduced transfer fee, giving the team the financial means to rebuild in his absence. Any team that wishes to procure his services likely would struggle to pay both an excessive transfer fee alongside Messi’s salary, which was nearly $700,000 per week.

Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are among the clubs that would have the financial wherewithal to sign Messi. The latter is coached by Pep Guardiola, who led Messi and Barcelona to 14 out of a possible 19 league and European titles between 2008 and 2012.

Messi’s discontent with Barcelona goes beyond the team’s recent subpar play. In February, he publicly sparred with Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal — his former teammate — after the team fired Manager Ernesto Valverde, saying that Abidal was wrong in asserting that Valverde was dismissed because the players didn’t like him and were underperforming. The team also has failed to give him much help on the field, with Abidal’s signings not panning out.

Nonetheless, Abidal was optimistic that Messi would end his career with Barcelona, talking earlier this year of even signing him to a contract extension.

“I am [optimistic Messi will extend],” said Abidal, who reached an agreement with the club to step down last week in the wake of the Champions League debacle. “We have the best player in the world and we shouldn’t lose him. We have to be optimistic. I think Messi is happy here, he’s enjoying his job. He’s showing his best level, breaking records.

“We, as a club, want to make him happier. And, for that, we have to give him the best teammates, improve the team each year and be in with a chance of winning titles. We’ll try to do that well and I think we’ll reach a deal with Leo. He knows that Barca need him.”