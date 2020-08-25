Don’t fret, however, is the message from general manager and coach Mike Thibault.

“From Day 1 in all this, her intent with the medical opt-out, she has said she is coming back,” Thibault said. “She feels like this is where she wants to be. It’s a tough situation. She knows we got kind of the bad end of the deal with all this. There’d be no reason to want to go anywhere else when she had the choice in coming here in the first place.”

The Mystics have a little more than two weeks remaining in the adjusted 22-game schedule being played in the bubble at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. This has not been the title defense the organization expected as the roster Thibault envisioned in the early spring was not present when the team flew south. Elena Della Donne has missed the entire season while rehabbing from back surgery. Charles opted out due to extrinsic asthma. Natasha Cloud opted out to focus on social issues and LaToya Sanders did so because of medical issues in the past.

The Mystics were already shorthanded before leading scorer Aerial Powers was lost for the season with a hamstring injury. The 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman is dealing with a shoulder sprain and has missed the last two games.

All of that has led to a 4-9 record and 10th place in the standings with a young, inexperienced roster being asked to shoulder new responsibilities.

Thibault has preached that much of this season is preparing for 2021, when he expects to have one of the best rosters in the league. But there is some trust that comes into play. The Mystics moved Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, their 2020 first-round pick and all three of their 2021 picks for Charles. She chose to continue her career in Washington in a sign-and-trade, but things can always change until the ink hits the paper.

Thibault contends that any of those picks would have a difficult time making a talented, veteran roster in the midst of a championship window.

“The trade only occurred because she agreed to come here,” Thibault said. “So this is where she wants to be.

“When you have a chance to have a Hall of Famer player on your team, I don’t think we gave up much. … At the end of day, if you have the best player and the best player by a lot, there was zero trepidation about doing it. None.”

The rest of the roster is mostly set, but there will be some details to work out. Ariel Atkins, Delle-Donne, Myisha Hines-Allen, Leilani Mitchell and Kiara Leslie are all under contract for next season. The Mystics control the rights to Sanders and Cloud for 2021, though they need to resign. Powers, Meesseman and Tianna Hawkins will be high-priority free agents. Thibault said they would probably use the core player designation on Meesseman, which gives a team exclusive negotiating rights with a player.

If those 10 return, that leaves two open spots probably to be used for guards. That’s why Thibault has said this is the time for Stella Johnson, Sug Sutton and Jacki Gemelos to prove themselves. Center Alaina Coates falls in a similar category as an upcoming free agent, but the roster will then include more size with Charles, Sanders and Delle Donne back.

Making things even more difficult for those trying to make the roster is the fact that salary cap complications could force the Mystics to keep just 11 players. Hawkins and Powers will draw interest from other teams and have personal decisions to make.

Even though there has been a focus on the future and individual growth, the Mystics are firmly in the mix to make the playoffs with nine games remaining. The Phoenix Mercury is in sixth place with a 7-7 record and just squeaked past Washington by a single point on Sunday. Thibault said Tuesday’s practice was the first time in a while that they’d mentioned the playoffs and despite it all “we kind of control our own fate.” The Mystics still have a game against the Mercury, Connecticut Sun (6-8) and Wings (5-9). There are games remaining against the Dream and Liberty, who are a combined 4-13. That’s a lot of winnable contests and opportunities to move up the standings.

Washington faces the Dream on Wednesday.

“I don’t think anyone has forgotten that we’re still in this playoff run,” Hines-Allen said. “The games, recently, we’ve been in. And we’re learning from them.

“This next push is really important for us. I’ve been saying it since we got here, I think this team can still make the playoffs, even when we were losing all those games. It was about refocusing and dialing in. … The team that you saw when we were losing those seven straight, I don’t think we’re the same team that we were.”