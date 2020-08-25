With the regular season canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NWSL conducted a month-long Challenge Cup in a controlled environment this summer in greater Salt Lake City.

However, the prospects of no competitive soccer until April, when the 2021 season is scheduled to begin, prompted many players to seek transfer or loan opportunities overseas, where leagues are active or preparing to restart.

Among the high-profile departures were World Cup midfielders Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit) and Sam Mewis (North Carolina Courage) to Manchester City. The Orlando Pride has lost 10 players, mostly to short-term loans.

“Building on the success of this summer’s Challenge Cup, I am so excited to smartly and safely take this next step on the NWSL’s journey,” Commissioner Lisa Baird said in a written statement. “The women of the NWSL want to compete and we’ve certainly heard from our fans all over the world looking for more action this year.”

The schedule has not been announced but is expected to begin with the Washington Spirit hosting New Jersey-based Sky Blue FC on Sept. 5 at a venue to be determined. The Spirit is also slated to host the Chicago Red Stars on Sept. 12, according to a schedule grid obtained by The Washington Post.

The organization is in talks with D.C. United about using Segra Field in Leesburg, a 5,000-seat venue that, based on Virginia reopening guidelines, is allowed crowds of up to 1,000. United owns the stadium, which is used primarily by the MLS team’s second-division squad, Loudoun United.

Last Wednesday, Loudoun United drew 452 fans to its first home game of the year.

The Spirit could also seek to play at Maryland SoccerPlex, its primary home since the 2013 inaugural season. However, no crowds would be permitted. Audi Field, D.C. United’s 20,000-capacity stadium, is also an option, but no fans are allowed and renting a large venue seems financially imprudent.

Before the pandemic, the Spirit was scheduled to play four regular season matches apiece this year at Segra Field, Maryland SoccerPlex and Audi Field.

Amid the ongoing health crisis, the NWSL has updated the protocols that were used at the Challenge Cup and “reflect the reality of home-market matches and regional travel and will influence all league and club actions outside the field of play.”

The league did not report any confirmed positive tests during the Utah tournament. Orlando withdrew before traveling after several players tested positive.

CBS, which carried the Challenge Cup opener and final, will show a game every Saturday in September on the national broadcast network and every Saturday in October on CBS Sports Network.

The pods are:

Northeast: Washington Spirit, Sky Blue FC, Chicago Red Stars.

South: North Carolina Courage, Orlando Pride, Houston Dash.

West: Utah Royals, Portland Thorns, OL Reign (Tacoma, Wash.).

In the preliminary schedule grid, Chicago would host Sky Blue on Sept. 19 and Washington on Sept. 26 and Sky Blue would welcome the Spirit on Oct. 3 and the Red Stars on Oct. 10.

In the South, North Carolina is home on Sept. 12 and 19, Houston hosts on Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, and Orlando is home Oct. 10 and 17.

In the West, the home teams are Portland on Sept. 12 and 19, Utah on Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, and OL Reign on Oct. 10 and 17.

After the Challenge Cup, teams resumed workouts Aug. 17 in home markets.