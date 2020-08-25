“Be safe out there,” Bolt said in the video.
Bolt turned 34 on Friday and was captured on video dancing with others without wearing a mask or social distancing during a party in Jamaica.
A number of pro athletes, including Manchester City star Raheem Sterling and Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey, were at the party. A Manchester City spokesman told the Guardian on Monday that Sterling still was in Jamaica and that he would be tested for the novel coronavirus before the next Premier League season begins, as all such players are.
At Monday’s news conference, Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness said police are investigating Bolt’s party. Amid rising instances of the coronavirus, the island nation announced Monday an expansion of its curfew, a ban on funerals and a prohibition on gatherings of more than 20 people outside places of worship.
On Saturday, Bolt posted a photo on Instagram showing him holding his newborn daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt.
“Best birthday ever,” he wrote.
Bolt became the fastest man alive with a world-record 100-meter dash time of 9.58 seconds in 2009, a mark that has yet to be broken. He retired from the track after the 2017 world championships.
