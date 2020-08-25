It’s also telling Taulapapa has been leaning on a first-year teammate, Shane Simpson, for pointers at the position. Simpson played at Towson, a Football Championship Subdivision program, for the past five seasons before landing in Charlottesville as a graduate transfer.

“I would say that he’s a very seasoned player, veteran player,” Taulapapa said of Simpson. “You can tell he’s been playing the game of football for a long time, very educated on what’s what. It’s really easy for him to pick up the plays, and so it’s kind of nice to have that a as player I can learn from.

“We call him the old man of the group just because he’s an old soul, but love him for that, and we’re learning from him each and every day.”

Simpson, an all-American in 2018, entered the transfer portal after the Colonial Athletic Association, of which Towson is a member, canceled its fall football season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The versatile 5-foot-11, 200-pounder played in three games last year, amassing 337 all-purpose yards, until having his season derailed with torn anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments. Injuries also ended Simpson’s seasons in 2015 and ’17.

Simpson applied and was approved for a sixth and final year of eligibility. He fielded interest from other Power Five schools, choosing Virginia over Texas, and incidentally, convincing two FCS graduate transfers from James Madison, safety D’Angelo Amos and defensive lineman Adeeb Atariwa, to join him.

Simpson formed relationships with Amos and Atariwa when Towson played James Madison in three of the last five seasons. He also has been friends with Virginia safety De’Vante Cross for nearly 10 years. Both grew up in the Lehigh Valley and attended neighboring high schools.

“I’m definitely really, really comfortable in Charlottesville, transitioning from Towson to U-Va.,” Simpson said. “The offense isn’t too much different, just have to get accustomed to how everything’s run, different signs and stuff like that. It was really easy transitioning, especially me knowing somebody here personally.”

Simpson had his most productive season at Towson in 2018, averaging 171.5 all-purpose yards, ranking second in FCS. He totaled 2,058 all-purpose yards in 12 games with 12 touchdowns, one of which came on a kickoff return.

He’s been working with both return units in camp as Virginia seeks a replacement for prolific kickoff returner Joe Reed. Simpson also may challenge Billy Kemp IV as the starting punt returner.

The addition of Simpson is all the more significant since running back Mike Hollins did not report to camp, instead becoming one of five Cavaliers to opt out this season. The sophomore was in line to receive elevated playing time behind Taulapapa.

Virginia’s running back depth absorbed another blow when Ronnie Walker Jr., a transfer from Indiana with two years of eligibility remaining, had the NCAA deny his waiver to play immediately. The Cavaliers have appealed the ruling, according to Coach Bronco Mendenhall.

Thus durability is at a premium this season, particularly if Walker’s appeal is denied.

“Now that we’re down on running backs, you have to be,” Taulapapa said. “Every day is a work with rehab. Every day is work with getting your body right. Every day is work with continuing to be smart. At the end of the day, the team depends on us as running backs, and we have to step up.”