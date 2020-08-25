This is the Washington Football Team notebook, something we’re trying this season to bring you closer to the action with insight and analysis you might not find elsewhere. Please tweet @NickiJhabvala or email Nicki.Jhabvala@washpost.com with thoughts, questions or suggestions.

For much of the offseason, Coach Ron Rivera and his assistants have stressed the need for competition. Players would have to earn roster spots and not be handed them, the coaches said. Competition brings out the best in players, they said. Very few positions, including quarterback, are set for 2020, they said.

But throughout this final phase of training camp, Washington has seemed to have very few competitions, and the starting group has been fairly consistent on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins has practiced almost entirely with starters on offense, though some reserves have rotated in and out as the team tests various combinations of the offensive line and compensates for injuries.

The left tackle job? It appears to be Geron Christian’s to lose. Left guard? It sure looks like Wes Martin has a hold on that — in part because Wes Schweitzer has not participated in camp at all because of an undisclosed reason.

At wide receiver, where Washington lost Kelvin Harmon to an ACL injury and released Cody Latimer because of his legal issues, the top three wideouts in both first-team reps and general performance have been Terry McLaurin, Dontrelle Inman and Steven Sims Jr.

And at tight end, Logan Thomas, Marcus Baugh and Jeremy Sprinkle have the clear lead among the relatively inexperienced group.

On defense, Troy Apke has surprised as the primary starting free safety, playing alongside veteran strong safety Landon Collins, and cornerbacks Kendall Fuller (when healthy) and Ronald Darby.

If there’s one gray area on the roster, it’s the defensive front seven, where Washington has depth to envy on the line and some tough decisions to make at linebacker. One noticeable trend: the emergence of Kevin Pierre-Louis, who has been a mainstay with the starting linebackers.

“Troy’s really stepping into the forefront,” Rivera said. “He’s handling his situation very well and he’s showing some growth. … With Kevin Pierre, he’s working with the ones in the nickel situations, he’s working with the ones in the base. So, he’s just kind of going through and we’re trying to see really where everybody fits. They’re two young guys, guys that haven’t played a lot of football, that are trying to make a dent in what we do. They both are catching our attention.”

Apke and Terry McLaurin had a big collision, while Cam Sims had the catch of the day. Sims made his presence felt when he reeled in a high pass from Kyle Allen in the back of the end zone during full team drills.

McLaurin and Apke caused a scare when the two collided after McLaurin caught a pass up the middle. Though Apke appeared to be making a play for the ball, Haskins’s pass was high and the sound of their helmets clashing could be heard from a ways away. Fortunately, both Apke and McLaurin quickly stood to their feet and appeared to be fine after the hit.

Collins had a pick-six off Haskins late in practice. Collins jumped the route by running back J.D. McKissic and capitalized on what Rivera said was a late throw by Haskins. After practice, Haskins and McKissic stayed behind with Rivera to work through what went wrong on the play.

“I told Dwayne, ‘From my perspective you were late and that was a poorly thrown ball. You made the right decision; you’ve just got to speed it up and you’ve got to throw it outside so the guy can make a play as the running back,’” Rivera said. “ That’s all I told him, and he appreciated it. Again, this is a guy that’s learning and growing. I appreciated the fact that they stayed after to try to figure out what happened and why it was wrong.”

Injuries/non-participants: Chase Young continues to gradually work his way back into practice as he recovers from a hip flexor. He participated in some 9-on-9 and 11-on-11 drills Tuesday, but was still on a pitch count. Fuller (undisclosed) and fellow cornerback Fabian Moreau (thigh), rookie tackle Saahdiq Charles (calf), guard Wes Schweitzer, linebacker Donald Payne and defensive end Nate Orchard all attended practice but worked with a trainer on another field.

Practice playlist: “Public Service Announcement” by Jay-Z, “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” by DMX, “Monster” by Meek Mill, “Power” by Kanye West and “Ima Boss” by Meek Mill feat. Rick Ross.