“Deputies and K9 teams, along with officers from Florida Wildlife Commission, helicopters from St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and four wheelers are currently searching for Mr. Alexandre,” Okeechobee authorities said. According to NFL Network, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said that helicopter and ground searches were set to continue through the night.
***UPDATE*** MR. ALEXANDRE WAS REPORTEDLY WEARING A WHITE SHIRT, BLACK JEANS WITH A STRIPE ON THE SIDES AND BLUE NIKE...Posted by Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Alexander, 26, is in his first season with the Bengals after the Minnesota Vikings made him a second-round pick out of Clemson in 2016. Signed to a one-year-deal, he is expected to play an important role in Cincinnati as the team’s top slot corner.
The parents of Alexander, a native of Immokalee in southwest Florida, immigrated from Haiti in 1980 (per the Cincinnati Enquirer). Last year, Alexander paid off the mortgage for the Habitat for Humanity home in which they lived since 2002.
“It’s a priority of mine to get that done. I just want to see my parents happy,” Alexander said at the time.
Shortly before Alexander committed to Clemson in 2013, as ESPN’s No. 2-ranked cornerback, he credited his parents with providing both inspiration and motivation.
“They’re paying my bills right now so I can pay their bills later,” Alexander said then. “I want to take care of my parents one day. That’s why I’m so driven.”
Even after Alexander agreed to a multimillion-dollar contract as a rookie with the Vikings, his father said he would continue to work in fields picking produce. “I work hard,” Alexandre, described as a Creole speaker with limited English, said in 2016 to the Twin Cities Pioneer Press.
