The Bucks and Magic were scheduled to play the first game of a playoff triple-header on Wednesday with a scheduled tip time of 4 p.m. But only the Magic took the court for the traditional pregame warm-ups, with the Bucks remaining in their locker room. When the game clock ticked down to a few minutes before the scheduled tip-off, the Magic left the court and returned to their locker room.
The protocol for a forfeit or a postponement was not immediately clear in the arena, as league and team staffers scrambled for word of the Bucks’ decision.
The Bucks, the East’s top seed, hold a commanding 3-1 lead in the series with Game 6 scheduled for Friday and Game 7 scheduled for Friday.
This is a developing news story and will be updated.