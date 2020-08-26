“Boycotting the game has come up for them as a way to again try to demand a little more action,” Nurse told reporters Wednesday, “and I think that’s really what they want. I think there’s enough attention and there’s not quite enough action, and I think that’s what I can sense from the discussion.”

The Raptors, the NBA’s defending champion, and Celtics planned to discuss the possibility again Wednesday. They aren’t the only teams considering whether a boycott is warranted: Members of the executive committee of the NBA Players Association have met with players to discuss it, Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reported.

During a meeting of players who are upset by the shooting of Blake, an unarmed Black man, by Kenosha, Wis., police, Haynes reported that there were “multiple conversations about what actions could be taken.” Chris Paul, the Oklahoma City star who is the players’ union president, and the Miami Heat’s Andre Iguodala, the union’s first vice president, attended the Tuesday meeting.

According to Haynes, players have been contacting the committee to say that they’re in no frame of mind to play. The series between the Celtics and Raptors is scheduled to begin Thursday.

“If we sit out a game or rest of the playoffs we understand the impact that’ll have. Everyone would talk about it,” the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum said Wednesday, according to Clevis Murray of The Athletic. “We’re more than just basketball players, we’re people. We have raw emotions.”

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill said Monday that NBA players “shouldn’t have even came to this damn place, to be honest” because playing in the bubble “took all the focal points off what the issues are.” Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, who participated in demonstrations after the death of George Floyd in late May, tweeted: “I want to go protest.”

“If we’re going to sit here and talk about making change,” the Raptors’ Fred VanVleet said Tuesday, “then at some point we’re going to have to put our [manhood] on the line and actually put something up to lose, rather than just money or visibility. … What are we willing to give up? Do we actually give a f--- about what’s going on or is it just cool to wear Black Lives Matter on the backdrop or wear a T-shirt? What does that really mean? Is that really doing anything?”

Blake, who was shot in the back multiple times by police Sunday as he tried to get into his vehicle, is hospitalized after having surgery. His family has said he is paralyzed from the waist down. The incident sparked another night of violence Tuesday in Kenosha.

Los Angeles Clippers Coach Doc Rivers put the anger into words in an emotional news conference after the team’s Game 5 win Tuesday over the Dallas Mavericks, calling for police unions “to be taken down” and advocating new police training programs.

“Just watching the Republican convention, and they’re spewing this fear,” Rivers, 58, said. “All you hear is Donald Trump and all of them talking about fear. We’re the ones getting killed. We’re the ones getting shot. We’re the ones who were denied to live in certain communities. We’ve been hung. We’ve been shot. All you keep doing is hearing about fear. It’s amazing why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back.

“If you watch that video, you don’t need to be Black to be outraged. You need to be American and outraged. How dare the Republicans talk about fear. We’re the ones that need to be scared. What White father has to give his son a talk about being careful if you get pulled over? It’s just ridiculous. It keeps going. There’s no charges. Breonna Taylor: no charges, nothing. All we’re asking is you live up to the Constitution for everybody.”