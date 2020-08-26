Giolito, 26 and in his third full major league season, came within a fourth-inning walk allowed to Pirates shortstop Erik González of perfection. He didn’t need much help from his teammates, but with one out to go, a sharp line drive off González’s bat provided a scare before right fielder Adam Engel tracked it down.

“Oh my god,” Giolito said after the game as he began an on-field interview. “I can’t feel anything.”

He then let out a happy yelp as a Chicago teammate dumped an ice chest on his head.

“I don’t have any words. I want to cry,” White Sox Manager Rick Renteria said of his starter. “I’m really, really happy for him.”

Giolito’s 13 strikeouts were the most ever in a White Sox no-hitter. The team’s total of 19 is second only in MLB annals to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 23 no-hitters (per ESPN).

It was during the seventh inning, when he benefited from a nice defensive sequence involving shortstop Tim Anderson and first baseman Jose Abreu, that Giolito began to think about throwing a no-no, he said.

“Looking at who I was facing [with six outs to go]," he said, “it became very, very possible.”

The historic result continued an upward trend for Giolito, a former first-round pick by the Washington Nationals who was arguably the worst pitcher in the major leagues in 2018. In his first full season, he led the majors in earned runs allowed and the American League in walks allowed while posting a 6.13 ERA to go with a 10-13 record.

Giolito blossomed in 2019, however. He received his first all-star nod and finished sixth in Cy Young Award voting, after going 14-9 with a 3.41 ERA, 228 strikeouts and a league-leading three complete games.

This season, Giolito was 2-2 with a 3.89 ERA as he entered Tuesday’s game. He left it in elation, giving catcher James McCann a hearty hug and yelling, “We did it!”

“It was just staying with the same mental routine for every single pitch, one pitch at a time: This pitch right here, full focus, full execution, straight through the target,” Giolito said of dealing with mounting pressure during the game. “It was definitely harder in the ninth inning, but we stayed with it.”

A right-hander from Los Angeles, Giolito was drafted 16th overall by the Nationals in 2012. He reached the majors with Washington in 2016 but got off to a rough start, posting a 6.75 ERA over six appearances, before the team traded him that December as part of a package to the White Sox for center fielder Adam Eaton.

“I feel like he was a guy that really needed to learn the game and work at his craft. Failure wasn’t necessarily a bad thing for him,” Washington ace Max Scherzer said last year of Giolito’s brief stint with the Nationals. “He’s taken his licks. He’s gotten punched in the face. And yet, he’s come back better.”

Adding to the memorable evening that unfolded Tuesday was the fact that Guaranteed Rate Field suffered a power outage in the second inning, which prevented NBC Sports Chicago viewers from seeing the White Sox score their first three runs.

Fortunately for all concerned, particularly given that the novel coronavirus pandemic meant that there was no one in the stands, the TV cameras were fully functional for the late innings. Nothing, not a power outage and certainly not the Pirates’ bats, could get in the way of Giolito’s dominant performance.

“It’s crazy, but I know I can get better,” Giolito said. “I know I can improve. I want to be the best pitcher I can be.

“I want to enjoy this night, and then get ready to get back on the mound for my next start.”