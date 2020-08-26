“An independent investigation into these issues is in process, led by highly experienced counsel recommended by our office,” Goodell said in a written statement. “We will continue to monitor the progress of this investigation and ensure that the club and its employees satisfy their obligation to give full cooperation to the investigators. If at any time the club or anyone associated with the club fails to do so, the investigating counsel has been asked to promptly advise our office and we will take appropriate action. When the investigation concludes, we will review the findings and take any appropriate action at that time.”

Snyder denied the allegations in a written statement Wednesday. The team and Snyder could face disciplinary action by the league if the allegations are substantiated and if the NFL believes such measures are warranted. Team owners are subject to the league’s personal conduct policy.

“We strongly condemn the unprofessional, disturbing and abhorrent behavior and workplace environment alleged in the report which is entirely inconsistent with our standards and has no place in the NFL,” Goodell said.

Under NFL bylaws, the league and team owners have the right to attempt to force the sale of a franchise if an owner is deemed to have engaged in conduct detrimental to the welfare of the league. But one person familiar with the NFL’s inner workings expressed skepticism that the new allegations will provide a basis for the league and fellow owners to take actions challenging Snyder’s ownership of the team.

“I’m not sure it rises to that,” the person said.

A former member of the team’s broadcast staff, Brad Baker, said in The Post’s report that he was present when former team executive Larry Michael ordered the production of the 2008 video for Snyder. Another former team employee said that Michael ordered the 2010 video to be burned to a DVD titled “For Executive Meeting.” Michael adamantly denied the allegations.

The Post reported that a former cheerleader, Tiffany Bacon Scourby, said that Snyder suggested to her at a 2004 charity event that she join Snyder’s friend, Anthony Roberts, in a hotel room so they “could get to know each other better.” Snyder denied the allegation by Scourby and said he had no knowledge about the videos, didn’t request their creation and didn’t see them.

The Post also reported that an additional 25 women who previously worked for the team said in interviews they were sexually harassed while working for the franchise.

The team last month hired Wilkinson and her firm, Wilkinson Walsh, to conduct what it called “a thorough independent review” and to “help the team set new employee standards for the future.” That came after a previous report by The Post in which 17 women, including two media members and 15 former employees of the team, said they had been sexually harassed during their time working for or reporting about the franchise.

Multiple people familiar with the situation said then that the league would seriously consider a fine of the Washington team and might discipline the former team officials involved if they ever return to the sport to work for another franchise. But those people said they did not expect the league and fellow team owners to take steps to attempt to force Snyder to sell his franchise, barring further developments that directly implicated him. Neither Snyder nor Bruce Allen, the former team president, was directly accused in the previous Post report of inappropriate behavior toward the women who made the allegations.

The league did not take over the investigation from the team last month because Snyder was not directly implicated, a person close to the situation said the time.

The league fined former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson $2.75 million in 2018 after investigating allegations of workplace misconduct against him. In the Panthers case, the NFL took over the investigation from the team after a report by Sports Illustrated that four former team employees received financial settlements, accompanied by nondisclosure agreements, following accusations of inappropriate behavior and remarks by Richardson, including sexually suggestive comments and actions. There also was a reported incident in which Richardson directed a racial slur at an employee.