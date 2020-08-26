The match went three sets, with Williams’s legs cramping up on the U.S. Open court in Flushing Meadows, where the tournament, ordinarily played in Ohio, was moved because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AD

Williams, who lost 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1, was playing in her fifth match since tennis resumed after the pandemic interrupted the sport for nearly six months. She is 3-2 in those matches and each has gone five sets. Williams, ranked ninth in the world, was the third seed in the tournament; Sakkari, ranked 21st in the world, is seeded 13th.

AD

“It’s hard to play the way I’ve been playing and to stay positive. And to play nine hours in a week is too much. I don’t usually play like that,” Williams said. “I literally should have won that match. There was no excuse. It was tough, but I had so many opportunities to win. I have to figure that one out — how to start winning those matches again.”

Up 30-0 with a 5-3 lead in the first set, Williams started to struggle, missing two backhands and then setting up a break point by sending a forehand shot into the net. She was slapped with a time violation by chair umpire Aurelie Tourte and argued that, because players and not ball people are handling towels during the pandemic, she had to walk to the sideline to get own towel. She then was broken by sending her forehand shot long.

AD

“I mean, I’m getting my own towels,” she argued to Tourte. “That’s not fair. You should tell me on the sidelines next time if I need to play faster. Believe me, I will. … You didn’t even give me a warning.”

When the U.S. Open begins Monday, Williams, 38, will try to focus on winning her 24th Grand Slam title, an accomplishment that would tie Margaret Court’s record. But Williams has not prevailed in a Slam in over three years, since beating Venus Williams in the 2017 Australian Open final.

AD

Since then, she has encountered health problems in delivering her daughter and had a meltdown with a chair umpire in a loss to Naomi Osaka in the 2018 U.S. Open final. Williams has reached the finals in four of the eight Grand Slam events in which she has played since returning in mid-2018 but has lost all four in straight sets.

AD

This year, in the pre-pandemic days of January, she lost, 6-4, 6-7 (7-2), 7-5, to Wang Qiang in the third round in Melbourne.

“Honestly, if we were just honest with ourselves, it’s all on my shoulders,” Williams said at that time. “I lost that match.”